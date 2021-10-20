“Liz Cheney Is a Bad Person” Just About Says It All

















Liz Cheney is a bad person.

~ Tim Pool

THE COMMITTEE ASSUMES POWERS IT DOES NOT HAVE

OVER SEDITION THAT NEVER TOOK PLACE

Glenn Greenwald reported after the announcement that the J6 buffoons filed a contempt of congress charge against Bannon. He was a no-show at their committee meeting. He claimed executive privilege. In a series of tweets that follow, Greenwald explained that there was no insurrection or sedition, and the J6 Committee is outside the law.

“The actions of the 1/6 Committee with Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney and the worst people in Congress have become so abusive that even left-liberal groups and scholars (not @ACLU) are now raising concerns. Yet just like 9/11, Dems see 1/6 as so traumatizing, no questions are allowed,” Greenwald wrote on Twitter.

“There is a body of 200 years of Supreme Court jurisprudence placing serious limits on the Congressional investigative power.

“There is a body of 200 years of Supreme Court jurisprudence placing serious limits on the Congressional investigative power. Some came from the McCarthy probes. A CRS report this year highlighted those. People who never heard of any of this insist objections are laughable.”

“If people really believe 1/6 was an Insurrection and an act of sedition — the greatest attack on US democracy since the Civil War, as Biden’s speechwriters put it — how are they not indignant to the point of protests that the Biden DOJ has charged nobody with those crimes???”

In 1957, the House Un-American Activities Committee subpoenaed a union member, then referred him for DOJ prosecution when he refused to answer questions about his associations with people they suspected of Communist insurrection plots. The SupCt said Congress exceeded its power: pic.twitter.com/DB6LPDIf6G — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 16, 2021

Congress can investigate private citizens to consider changing laws (interrogating baseball players to decide to revoke MBL’s anti-trust exemption). They can do oversight on Exec Branch crimes/malfeasance (Iran-Contra, Benghazi). Private citizens’ crimes is for DOJ/courts *only*. pic.twitter.com/akjrjQ1lPZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 16, 2021

The J6 witch hunt committee is trying to grow interest in their Russiagate 3.0 without a lick of evidence. Wayward comments by a hyperbolic political promoter are not evidence.

As for Liz Cheney, now glorified by the Left, she has no regard for the Constitution.

The comment in this clip by Cheney does not prove anything. Steve Bannon meant there would be an enormous rally and Congress would have to take a good hard look at the election. Where does it say there would be a riot, and certainly, there was no insurrection. She is taking political language and hyperbole and turning it into evidence. This isn’t America if she gets away with this.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that Bannon had advanced knowledge of the coup plot. pic.twitter.com/OIc8FUqvG1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 19, 2021

Donald Trump has responded. Maybe we’d all be better off ignoring these partisan hacks.

NEW! “The fake, highly partisan Unselect Committee continues to rock and roll. They were unable to make a deal with Kevin McCarthy to put real Republicans on the Committee, so they got stuck with low-polling warmonger Liz Cheney and Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger who have no idea… pic.twitter.com/YKdY4vnDu5 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 19, 2021

Related















