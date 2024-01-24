Texas Refuses to Surrender Shelby Park

M Dowling
The Texas Military will not let Border Patrol enter Shelby Park to cut the razor wire. The wire keeps illegal invaders out in defiance of a very bad decision by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Republic of Texas has to allow invading marauders to enter Shelby Park, which has become a campground for thousands of anonymous aliens each day.

Texas took the park over to protect Texans since the federal government refuses to enforce the law.

The invasion clause should hold.


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

At least someone is responsible enough to uphold the rule of law.

The federal government has not only refused to uphold the rule of law, but has completely ignored the rule of law and the responsibility of protecting the countries boarder from illegally being compromised by foreign intruders.

They have gone so far as to be in violation of the very laws that they have sworn to uphold before they were sworn in to office. That have not only not upheld the laws that they have sworn to protect and abide in, they have abandoned their offices by breaking their oath of office agreement

1
Reply
The Prisoner
Guest
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

I commend Abbott, with some uneasiness, because of his long obvious hesitancy to be a man and leader.

Infowars just showed that Abbott issued a press release today on this subject, clearly showing his continued defiance of the feds.

https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1750235544951349275?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1750235544951349275%7Ctwgr%5E0d0b849d4cd2c8df27ad618bef29bf364abb3d1d%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.infowars.com%2F

IW seems to be the first to report this. Abbott’s message belongs on this fine site.

The 9th & 10th amendments allow states to reassume all rights from the feds, if the feds are breaking the contract with the states which is called the Constitution. Anyone telling us that the states have no right to do what Texas is doing, whether a SC justice or neighbor, is either a liar or incompetent.

3
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Hurray for brave Texas!

Will the Biden administration now use federal forces to attack Texas defenders.
In sort of a reverse way federal forces attacking a state to the attack on Fort Sumpter, a state attacking federal forces, thus ignite a second Civil War? A friend suggested to me yesterday that there will be no election in November, because the ‘President’ will suspend it based on a national emergency.

1
Reply
