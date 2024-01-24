Texas Refuses to Surrender Shelby Park

The Texas Military will not let Border Patrol enter Shelby Park to cut the razor wire. The wire keeps illegal invaders out in defiance of a very bad decision by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Republic of Texas has to allow invading marauders to enter Shelby Park, which has become a campground for thousands of anonymous aliens each day.

Texas took the park over to protect Texans since the federal government refuses to enforce the law.

The invasion clause should hold.

TX: NEW: Texas Military Department says it is holding the line at Shelby Park in the Eagle Pass area: pic.twitter.com/wWRvTZlcot — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 23, 2024

