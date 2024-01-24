Female and Black Pilots Cause Concerns

Are you worried about affirmative action pilots? Actually, DEI is worse than affirmative action. Affirmative action called for interviewers to consider minorities when looking for new employees or people to promote. Unfortunately, DEI is much worse. It sets quotas and mandates a certain number of minority hires and promotions over better-qualified people.

United’s drag queen CEO mandates that 50% of new hires be women or minorities. This destroys meritocracy. The same thing is happening in the medical community.

It’s an FAA policy, so all airlines do it to some degree. DEI increases racism.

I’m with you on this @charliekirk11 I’m very concerned as well. We’re seeing all kinds of crazy incidents with planes now. I had a black female pilot on my recent flight and I freaked out. I asked her if she was an affirmative action pilot. pic.twitter.com/uaWFarIBEv — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) January 24, 2024

