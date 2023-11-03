TGIF! Clown World Week Ends with Anti-Semitic “Jews”

To close out another Clown World week, we have antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic “Jews.” We put Jews in quotes because normal orthodox Jews have excommunicated them. This poster says they’re like Westboro Baptists, only they’re “Jews,” of course.

The post below explained and was addressed to @sholsMos1, aka Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. As far as I can figure, Dr. Shola is very worried about white privilege and Palestine if his tweets are to be believed.

In the photo, the excommunicated Jews are posing by making an inverted swastika. They’re equivalent to the Queers for Palestine.

The world has gone mad. Is it something in the water?

You ignoramus. @SholaMos1 If you’re going to try whip up hatred for Israelis at least get your fucking facts right. 1: They are ULTRA orthodox- I am orthodox there is a difference between the 2 – learn it idiot. 2: This man you think is so wonderful belongs to a cult similar… https://t.co/TOt5vcGe1Q pic.twitter.com/oSOTFNAP3n — GnasherJew®גנאשר #IStandWithIsrael (@GnasherJew) November 2, 2023

Related