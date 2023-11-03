TGIF! Clown World Week Ends with Anti-Semitic “Jews”

By
M Dowling
-
2
11

To close out another Clown World week, we have antisemitic, homophobic, misogynistic “Jews.” We put Jews in quotes because normal orthodox Jews have excommunicated them. This poster says they’re like Westboro Baptists, only they’re “Jews,” of course.

The post below explained and was addressed to @sholsMos1, aka Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. As far as I can figure, Dr. Shola is very worried about white privilege and Palestine if his tweets are to be believed.

In the photo, the excommunicated Jews are posing by making an inverted swastika. They’re equivalent to the Queers for Palestine.

The world has gone mad. Is it something in the water?


Greg
Guest
Greg
1 minute ago

These are Neturei Karta “Jews”. I wouldn’t call them ‘Ultra-Orthodox’, let alone ‘Orthodox’. They are an extremely ‘small’ fringe group who visit Iran terrorists along with any other terrorist group. Their hatred of the Jewish State knows no bounds. These are no different than Korach was and should suffer the same result.

Unfortunately this tiny fringe are the representatives that vile Anti-Semites use to bolster their claims.

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
10 minutes ago

As the clown show goes on, people are tortured, murdered, and dismembered.

