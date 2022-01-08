US Is Selling Our Farmland to Chinese Communists

U.S. lawmakers are concerned about Chinese communists buying tens of thousands of acres of US farmland. They will eventually control our food supply.

At the start of 2020, Chinese investors owned about 192,000 acres of U.S. agricultural land valued at about $1.9 billion, according to Politico. The CCP has buying up land in foreign countries as well.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that China’s agricultural investments in other nations had grown more than tenfold.

The extensive Chinese land holdings in the U.S. have stirred calls to cut China off and stem the potential U.S. reliance on those Chinese landowners from both sides of the political aisle.

Republican former Vice President Mike Pence said, “America cannot allow China to control our food supply.” During his speech, Pence called on President Joe Biden to “end all farm subsidies for land owned by foreign nationals.”

Both Iowa and Minnesota have already passed state laws, imposing restrictions on foreign ownership of farmland in their states. In 2019, ahead of the Democrat presidential primaries, then-candidate Warren said she would support a national version of Iowa’s law and further safeguards against foreign investors buying farmland through “fake American buyers” to circumvent land purchase rules.

There is a bill to stop it but it’s hard to believe Congress will do anything good for the country. They haven’t so far this year.

