Kamala Mocked Absurdity of Terrorists Coming Through Our Border

What an absurd notion to think that people who hate us would come through our border to take us over or kill us now that we don’t have a border. That’s crazy. Why would they do that? At least, that’s what Kamala thinks.

Kamala, A National Security Disaster

A shocking report by NBC News indicates that more than 400 inadmissible aliens “who have come to the U.S. from Central Asia and elsewhere are ‘subjects of concern.’ An ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network brought them.” According to the report, roughly 150 have since been arrested after entering the country. Another 50 remain unaccounted for. Only 19 terrorists were behind 9/11.

This ferrying of ISIS has been going on for years. It’s good they finally noticed.

Harris has proposed decriminalizing illegal immigration and welcoming illegal immigrants with taxpayer-funded health insurance). Surprisingly, more and more terrorists were caught each year since Biden-Harris destroyed our borders. Who would have guessed?

This dingbat border czarina said in 2019 that it’s an absurd notion. She is really stupid, or she thinks Americans are.

Kamala Harris is a national security disaster. In 2019 she mocked the idea that terrorists “are trying to invade the country” through the southern border. “It couldn’t be farther from the truth.” Just last month it was reported that, on her watch, hundreds of migrants tied to… pic.twitter.com/N67IMXrQVd — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 25, 2024

The Dishonest Media Wants You to Believe it, Too.

In June, the New York Times, banking on the gullibility of their readers, said no terrorists are coming across the border. According to the Border Patrol, they can’t vet thousands of people a day.

Eight Russian nationals suspected to have terror ties to ISIS-K were recently arrested. This was the result of a coordinated sting operation. The operation spanned Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia, The New York Post reported. Stay away from those cities.

ISIS-K Tajiks bombed the Russian concert Hall recently.

The truth is we have no idea who has come in. We don’t have borders. Border Patrol can’t vet them. Anyone can get in.

NEW: A concerning new report from the DHS Inspector General concludes:

– DHS has not been effectively screening non-citizens & asylum seekers

– CBP can’t access all federal data to complete thorough screening & vetting

– “DHS will remain at risk of admitting dangerous persons… pic.twitter.com/0Hw6IyVy3I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2024