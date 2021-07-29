















The Advancing Globalist Agenda

Bob MacGuffie and Antony Stark

7-19-21

The terms Globalist and Globalism are terms familiar to us all. They are terms that represent a serious agenda, and serious efforts and actions advanced to realize the goals of that agenda. But what exactly is that agenda, its aims, and intended impacts on the United States? To understand we must go to source documents and public statements and actions by those formally and informally associated with its advancement. Because the truth of the entire globalist enterprise, like most of the projects of the Transnational Progressive movement, is clouded by media-enabled misrepresentation, misdirection, and distraction.

Transnational Progressivism itself is an elitist ideology that rejects all the stabilizing morals, politics and traditions of the past in favor of a radical new governing order that rejects National Sovereignty, national community, national culture, individual achievement, traditional religion, Judeo-Christian morality, Enlightenment ethics, and free-market Capitalism.

It seeks to replace the current order with a post-national Globalist society governed by an international Corporate cabal operating through institutions such as the E.U. or the U.N. with open borders, Identity Politics, a multicultural society, advocacy of collective achievement over individual accomplishment, favored interest over merit, and the promotion of atheism or a form of pagan “Gaia Worship.”

It promotes relative morality, situational ethics, and a neo-Fascist economic system hiding behind a Potemkin Village composed of empty Socialist slogans and meaningless Leftwing bromides.

NGO Monitor, Transnational Progressivism … and the rich and powerful people such as George Soros (and before him, David Rockefeller) who run it from behind the scenes… represent a great magnitude of influence and control over those in governments around the world who are essentially on their payroll. Even if it is largely unknown to the general public, it is in many cases the driving meta-reality above and behind what most people think of as “politics.”

Regardless of such distraction, over the course of a half-century and more, the inexorable goal pursued by the Transnationalists is to seize control of the planet’s historical momentum and “fundamentally transform” or, to use the most current euphemism, “reimagine” the current world order along radically different lines. They seek to transform the Capitalist system and traditional society with its emphasis on Individuality, Ordered Liberty, Critical Thinking, and Political Freedom under the Rule of Law.

The skeptic would say this is a mighty tall order requiring broad-scale cooperation by the national organs of power with competing interests around the globe, each of whom has witnessed the profound 20th-century failures of the Marxist model of state ownership of production. But these failures have informed the development of a new authoritarian model, which they refer to as “State-Driven Capitalism.” We prefer to call it what it is – a Neo-Fascist Plutocracy. In the Trump years particularly, each element has been reluctantly forced to expose itself by more openly performing its subversive role in advancing its agenda. The ominous transformational global storm currently gaining strength is comprised of big government power, transnational plutocratic interests, western academia, corporate media, transnational NGOs, and now Big Tech oligarchs.

This is not speculation – a window into the globalist agenda can be observed on the very robust We Forum website, where it bills itself as an “International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.” The WEF is run by a plutocrat named Klaus Schwab, who holds a widely publicized confab at Davos each winter. To quote Schwab, “The notion that the market knows best, and that government should refrain from setting clear rules for the functioning of markets…those dogmatic beliefs have proved wrong. But fortunately, we are not destined to follow them. The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and RESET our world!”

By now you’ve probably heard of “The Great Reset.” The WEF is its heartbeat! On its website, the WEF lays bare much of the Globalist Agenda including “we must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems” – heart-warming, isn’t it?

With free-market capitalism in its crosshairs, the Great Reset is the inescapable international force that will drive its tentacles of change into virtually every critical aspect of modern life. And one of the main justifications for it all, to remain unquestioned and unassailable regardless of scientific fact or even common sense, is the specter of Global Climate Change and its orthodoxy of “sustainability.”

All those so-called “Public-Private” programs that were much-touted by Bill Clinton in the 1990s have evolved into today’s “Sustainable Development” policies.

Slipped into place incrementally, these sanctioned monopolies disguise their wider objective of a top-down managed society consisting of: population control; development control; technology control, and resource control. Could Orwell’s warnings of thought control be far behind… or are they already here in the form of politically correct repression of free speech, press censorship, information control conducted by Big Tech Robber Barons, and cancellation by government fiat (e.g., without your vaccination “passport” your access to travel, transportation, schools, public buildings, and public benefits will be curtailed or ended.)

Their Daily Press, Virginia Gazette no individuality, no private property, and no free enterprise. Worming their way through state legislatures, the U.N. driven Agenda 21 regionalization policies have been insidiously relieving us of our property, liberty, and control of our communities since the Rio Earth Summit of 1992, Sustainable Development, UN.

But the quiet vision and gradual approach bogged down the effort within the contorted bureaucracies of the U.N. Going to school on the failed U.N. approach, the swift and streamlined World Economic Forum (WEF) and Club of Rome are now driving these policies through the nations of the West.

Again, with these organizations we see the common enemy advanced is pollution and the apocalyptic threat of Global Warming; these are umbrella concepts, under which so much control of society can be legislated and cemented into place. Their thesis is that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries of the West.

In large segments of Western countries, citizens are still reluctant to cooperate in reducing their impact on the environment. But those observing with open eyes can see that the leading governments and these NGOs are nudging the Western economies toward collapse so that they can implement their new order. If your skeptical collapse is in the offing, then explain how in good conscience virtually every Central Bank in the West is monthly issuing unprecedented amounts of debt, led of course, by the Federal Reserve, while those not aligned with the West, i.e., China and Russia, relentlessly add to their gold reserves.

If we look around the corner to what’s to follow, there are indications that what now appears to be an inevitable financial collapse, implosion, or cratering of the dollar to some significant degree, is increasingly likely. Efforts to replace the dollar as the world’s reserve currency never cease. Recent events indicate the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is busy at the task.

Xi Jinping has already called for a “New World Order” publicly on the front page of the Financial Times on 4-20-21.

What was once ridiculed as an overblown concept almost universally dismissed as “conspiracy theory” is officially on the world’s center stage, courtesy of China’s supreme ruler.

The U.S. Tech Oligarchs all seem to be down for it. Many of them attended the Boao Forum for Asia (the Asian version of the WEF) where Xi laid down his marker. Touting the Great Reset, Klaus Schwab has stated that the current Fourth Industrial Revolution provides the potential to “robotize humanity and thus compromise our traditional sources of meaning – work, community, family, and identity.” He envisions it “lifting humanity into a new collective and moral consciousness…. The Great Reset project is social engineering at the highest level”

The WEF agenda states, “we must build entirely new foundations for our economic and social systems” – “Stakeholder Capitalism.”. Canada’s Justin Trudeau agrees, “This Pandemic has provided an opportunity for a Reset…to reimagine our economic systems to actually address global challenges like extreme poverty, inequality, and climate change.” Prince Charles is all-in, with his constant fact-free babbling about climate catastrophe coming at some time in the immediate future which, when the time predicted arrives, is simply pushed back a few more years.

Gina Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres agree. John Kerry also demonstrated his full-blown allegiance to the Chicken Little Society, when he stated “The notion of a Reset is more important than ever before. I personally believe…we’re at the dawn of an extremely exciting time.”

A video targeted to the world’s youth had been on the WEF website for a couple of years and had received a good bit of international exposure. However, it has since been taken down, likely because it contained such poisonously irradiated gems as these: “…you’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy; whatever you want you’ll rent, and it will be delivered by drone; the U.S. won’t be the leading superpower – a group of countries will dominate; a billion people will be displaced by climate change and we’ll do a better job of welcoming refugees.”

In the U.S. and many other Western nations, they are moving to bring about the Reset by frightening a gullible public with predictions of global environmental catastrophe unless capitalism is abandoned and socialist centralized planning is adopted. And the COVID Pandemic has now been exploited to accelerate events to their advantage. While academia and media pursue the “conditioning” of the minds of youth around the globe, complicit governments simultaneously pursue the absolute imperative of the Reset strategy: the reduction of the global power and influence of the primary player on the world stage: The United States! Though weakened, America is the historical bulwark standing in potential opposition to the forces represented by the Great Reset.

The United States is currently the target of an array of multi-layered and multi-pronged attacks which originate from both foreign and domestic actors, who currently sense the opportunity opened by a historic weakness within a divided leadership of our country. The battle terrain is political, economic, social, religious, financial, and cultural. It is developing into a sustained, across-the-board attack. In its totality, it will climax in an existential crisis that will slam the Millennials and Gen-Z generations with the dangerous impact of a totalitarian tidal wave.

Though much of the agenda moves on a transnational plane beyond the reach of the citizenry, there are several steps and coordinated actions which Gen-Zs should take to confront the menace of Globalist Transnational Progressivism.

Understand that just as all events are not the result of secret conspiracies, neither are they all the result of coincidence, happenstance, and chance. One owes it to oneself not to accept that events are one or the other because someone else asserts that they must be. We suggest Gen-Zs not blindly accept conspiracy “theories” but rather analyze them in relation to the facts. If someone is accused of being part of a conspiracy, one might want to see if that person admits to it or not. For example, the late David Rockefeller was long accused of sitting at the center of the Transnational Progressive project.

Regarding these charges, here’s what Rockefeller said in 1994 at a U.N. dinner:

“We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis, and the nations will accept the New World Order… For more than a century, ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure–one world if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

Support anti-Trust action against the Robber Barons in Big Tech; fight to rescind Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and treating Twitter, Facebook et al as publishers, subject to a lawsuit.

On the local level, oppose all town and state legislation that enables “Regionalization,” the insidious strategy which allows the federal government, acting through state capitals, to decide how your communities are zoned for housing, education, and commerce. Be more knowledgeable of the larger agenda than the local officials being used to advance it.

Oppose the federalization of local police. The “federalization” of local police departments was amped up during the Obama administration under the guise that local law enforcement officers routinely violate federal civil rights standards. Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, was prone to interfere and file suit against selected municipalities to coerce them to toe the line of federal regulation. In addition, the Feds have tied any grants to municipal police forces to accountability to federal standards. These insidious federal tentacles serve to bring the globalist agenda right into our local law enforcement where our liberties are supposed to be protected. Through local activism, require your local authorities to grow a spine, stand up to federal suits, and oppose federal efforts to control your municipality’s police force via the enticement of grant money.

Link up in a multi-state network with America-First, MAGA, and Constitutional Conservative groups to share info on the Globalist agenda as it surfaces in local legislation, referenda, and regulation. Be a force multiplier to bring the heat to any locale attempting to implement the corrosive agenda, and stop them.

Understand that large-scale societal “Crisis” is not only often created and/or exacerbated by Big Government, but is used by it as an excuse to expand its power and control over individual citizens. In the recent past, we have seen a Health Crisis (now being investigated to see if a U.S. Government funding nexus with international Health organizations may have contributed to its creation) force our entire country to lockdown, our economy to tank, our social interactions to be stifled, our freedom of work, play and travel to be severely curtailed, and our educational system to be interrupted or outright canceled…. To say nothing of decisions that mandated placing the most vulnerable among us into situations where they were in extreme, mortal danger (see NY State’s Nursing Home policies during the Pandemic in 2020.)

Know that YOU are the main target of the Globalist “Great Reset”; it is YOU who will “own nothing and you’ll be happy; whatever you want you’ll rent, and it will be delivered by drone” And it will be you who will live in a world where the “U.S. won’t be the leading superpower – a group of countries will dominate…”

Messrs. MacGuffie and Stark are authors of the new book “The Seventh Crisis – Why Millennials Must Re-Establish Ordered Liberty,” www.seventhcrisis.com which seeks to offer the Millennial and Gen-Z generations a way out of the dangerous crisis it currently faces.

