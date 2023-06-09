The Bad Stuff in the Trump Indictment- Updated

We haven’t heard from Donald Trump, nor have we listened to the audio tapes. However, the former president will be addressing the following in court. We are suspicious of the indictment because of the timing and the unaddressed corruption by the DOJ, but people should know what the DOJ is saying. I am not a lawyer and can’t address the legalities.

We are Trump supporters. The espionage charges are ridiculous. The bottom line is Hillary and Biden had secret documents, and that was okay. If it is okay for them, it is okay for Donald Trump. Hillary Bleach Bitted government documents and smashed her phone. Clinton and Biden had secret documents.

Also, this is not an espionage issue. It’s a records issue. The DOJ decided to use the wrong statute to get Trump.

This Bad Stuff Comes from Erick Erickson, Who Does Make Mistakes.

According to the indictment, after leaving the White House, President Trump kept plans for invasions of other countries, locations of American spies around the world, classified areas of soldiers, military vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies, classified assessments of nuclear capabilities of various nations, and so on.

On audio, Trump showed classified documents to people without a security clearance. He admitted the documents were still classified because he had not declassified them before leaving the White House.

Trump withheld classified documents from the federal grand jury.

According to the indictment, the National Archives demanded Trump hand over documents. Trump sent them 197 documents. Six months later, a federal grand jury demanded Trump hand over every other classified document he had. Trump sent the grand jury 38 more documents. When the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, they found another 102 classified documents.

The indictment alleges Trump ordered his valet to move classified documents to Trump’s residence so that Trump’s lawyers could not find them. And then Trump’s lawyer says Trump asked him to hide documents from the FBI.

The indictment also alleges that, with photographic evidence, Trump stored documents on a stage in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago and that some boxes fell over. It exposed highly classified information.

This is just an indictment, so wait for the evidence. Read the document yourself on this link.

There is too much we don’t know at this point, and the information is coming from dirty cops who have proven over and over that they’re corrupt. I don’t trust any of these people, and no one should until it’s cleaned up. Merrick Garland is a partisan hack, and so is Christopher Wray.

Jack Smith Is An Example for the World [in his mind]

Crazy leftist Jack Smith praised the FBI and said, “We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone.”

And we’re supposed to believe a word he says?

He said the defendants should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Yet, his office leaks cherry-picked information regularly. He’s a dirty cop.

Some of What Jack Smith Left Out:

John Yoo: “Jack Smith’s statement ignores all the serious constitutional separation of powers and political issues related to the case.” pic.twitter.com/E6DI5cutOM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 9, 2023

Rep. Luna Refers to the FD-1023. Joe made $5 million, and Hunter made $5 million to get rid of the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. It matched Hunter’s own words on The Laptop from Hell when he said he has to give The Big Guy – his father – half his earnings.

Biden couldn’t make policy changes. He had to have Barack’s help.

