Read the Trump Federal Indictment – 38 Counts, 31 Felonies, 100 Years in Prison

There are 38 counts in the indictment of Donald Trump, including espionage because he kept secret documents [like Biden, Obama, and others. Hillary destroyed hers with Bleach Bit, smashing a phone, and so on]. There is also a conspiracy charge.

The breakdown: 31 of the charges are espionage. He is facing up to 100 years in a federal prison.

Of the 38 counts:

1-31 Willful retention of national defense info

32: Conspiracy to obstruct justice

33: Withholding records

34-35: Corruptly concealing documents

36: Scheme to conceal

37-38: false statements

Read the 49-page federal indictment of Donald J. Trump here or here or below.

J.D. Vance said it’s over very petty things.

38 counts. These idiots are delusional. https://t.co/J7bf688It2 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 9, 2023

Fake Republican from the blue state of Utah betrays the party once again:

Mitt Romney’s statement after Trump’s indictment is everything you’d expect from a Marxist Senator from a blue state Dear Utah – We are begging you Please get rid of this fraud next election You deserve so much better and so do we pic.twitter.com/ETYpJtZJqk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 9, 2023

This morning left-wing Geraldo Rivera ripped the Justice Department Friday over the indictment of former President Donald Trump, comparing the documents involved to an “overdue library book.”

“It was dumb, it was arrogant, and it was borderline illegal; what it was not is appropriate as the basis for a seven-count federal indictment of the former president of the United States for the first time in the history of our republic,” Rivera told “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “This is like when you didn’t give your library book back; are you going to send in the cops to comply with [returning it] to the National Archives?”

“It really is preposterous, and I’m very upset about it,” Rivera continued. “I think that it is an attempt, whether conscious or unconscious, to affect the election of 2024.”

READ IT AND DECIDE FOR YOURSELF

gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0_2 by M Dowling on Scribd

