The Balloon Guy Joe Biden Finally Shot Down the CCP Spy Balloon

Joe Biden, the balloon guy, finally let the FAA shoot down the spy ship (balloon) after he allowed it to fly over missile silos and our grid since January 28th. Maybe Hunter gave Joe the go-ahead.

Biden claims he was worried about debris hurting people on the ground. However, it could easily have been handled in Montana.

He shot it down over South Carolina. I don’t know if it was land or sea. If it is land, isn’t he afraid of debris in South Carolina? Oh, wait, that’s a Republican state. If Biden knocks off anyone there, they’re probably Republicans.

(Update, they shot it down off the coast. Also, Biden said he told them they could shoot it down Wednesday, which was four days after it was spotted and after it traveled the USA.)

It took him way too long. We look like fools.

WATCH: The crowd goes wild as the US shoots down the Chinese spy balloonpic.twitter.com/NXaokoH1lj — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) February 4, 2023

🚨BREAKING: Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down Over South Carolina- Chad Caton Caught It Live We have an almost Trillion dollar defense budget and let a Chinese balloon spy on our entire country before popping it America is a joke under Biden https://t.co/qJ1cAclrAr — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 4, 2023 “Hey China, kiss my a**… Holy sh*t, that just happened” – @ImFiredUp2 pic.twitter.com/CdXOGqji3K — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) February 4, 2023

So, it’s done, and they will try to retrieve whatever is left.



It’s appears that a Missile fired from one of the F-22s is what was used to shoot down the Chinese High-Altitude Surveillance Balloon. pic.twitter.com/Cn1IkplsXc — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 4, 2023

AND THERE’S THIS:

U.S. Shoots Down Spy Balloon As It Was Getting Too Close To Ukrainehttps://t.co/LyeAqLskrr — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 4, 2023

Related