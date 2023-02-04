The Balloon Guy Joe Biden Finally Shot Down the CCP Spy Balloon

By
M Dowling
-
3
46

Joe Biden, the balloon guy, finally let the FAA shoot down the spy ship (balloon) after he allowed it to fly over missile silos and our grid since January 28th. Maybe Hunter gave Joe the go-ahead.

Biden claims he was worried about debris hurting people on the ground. However, it could easily have been handled in Montana.

He shot it down over South Carolina. I don’t know if it was land or sea. If it is land, isn’t he afraid of debris in South Carolina? Oh, wait, that’s a Republican state. If Biden knocks off anyone there, they’re probably Republicans.

(Update, they shot it down off the coast. Also, Biden said he told them they could shoot it down Wednesday, which was four days after it was spotted and after it traveled the USA.)

It took him way too long. We look like fools.

So, it’s done, and they will try to retrieve whatever is left.

AND THERE’S THIS:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ghost Gun
Ghost Gun
46 seconds ago

Let’s release a similar U.S. balloon across China and claim it’s only a weather balloon. Will it be allowed to travel completely across China? China will have it shot down immediately.

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
31 minutes ago

So finally, after the Spy Balloon gathers Petabytes of Intel Data and sends it back to China, Biden is given the go ahead from the CCP to shoot the balloon down so he can have a 15 second sound bite. Biden is such a Wanker!

1
Reply
Reader mostly
Reader mostly
5 minutes ago
Reply to  GuvGeek

The best data came from where to release an airbourne package to drift over region. Somewhere at the Aleutian islands’ western edge.
90% chance of traveling with air currents north over Russia, or south over Pacific. There is only a narrow current available to travel over Alaska then south over North America. Easier to drift straight across Pacific. Now they know another route.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz