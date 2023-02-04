Bill Maher Compared Woke Revolution to Mao’s Cultural Revolution

Bill Maher, now deemed a right-winger by the far left, sees the similarities between the WOKE revolution and the Mao cultural revolution.

He said one of the problems of communism is they think they can win by screaming at it. But, he added, you can’t repeal human nature. Mao said to throw out the old – old thoughts, old thinking, old culture, old customs, and old habits overnight. Their whole lives went into the garbage overnight. Those who resisted were attacked by “Red Purifiers” called the Red Guard, who went around the country putting dunce caps on disobedient people – literally.

There was pointing, shaming, and a million dead. The only way to survive was to plead insanity, and apologize to their tormenters.

They had to submit to reeducation. Maher compared it to freshman orientation.

He then described a story of a professor who used a hypothetical case of a black female worker who sued her employer for race and gender discrimination, alleging he used two slur words.

The professor only used the first letter on each slur word on the test. He was teaching the students to fight racism in the place where it matters most – the criminal justice system.

The professor, Professor Kilborn was banned from campus for using those two letters. He was put on indefinite leave, wearing the proverbial dunce cap. He was given eight weeks of diversity training and had to write five self-reflection papers.

Kilborn is a liberal law professor.

Maher continued in his unique way, including vulgarities.

If you’re part of today’s woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control. pic.twitter.com/IYNfDhtR0C — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 4, 2023

Related