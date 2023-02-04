Trans-Parent Demands Liberation in Minnesota

The person in the clip below says he is a transgender woman. He is also married to another trans-parent. The trans activist raised his children as trans. While this parent can do it, he’s now advocating for gender-affirming care for children in Minnesota. Gender-affirming care allows puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries. They are too young. It seems like child abuse in many cases.

He wants Minnesota to become a trans-refuge for parents like him who can’t accept that he’s a man.

Amber Mum’s demands

He said his name is Amber Mum and he uses she/her pronouns, touting the fact that his two children are “transgender and gender-expansive.”

“I am a member of the St. Cloud Hive of the Parents and Allies of Trans Youth, the transgender movement for liberation, and a member of the Tea Time Support Group run by The Aliveness Project,” Mum explained. “I am also a proud transgender woman. But, more importantly, I am the mother of two wonderful transgender and gender-expansive children. I drove down from St. Cloud to show my support for House File 146 and thank Representative Finke for introducing such an important and lifesaving bill to protect trans children and their families at such a critical time for us.”

“As you may be aware, there’s a torrent of damaging, ill-informed, and outright malicious legislation being introduced across the country targeting transgender and gender-expansive people broadly, but trans children in particular,” said the man who thinks he’s a woman.

There is no proof that gender-affirming care is life-saving, none. Transgenderism is a bizarre ideology of a small number of people. It is causing serious damage to our culture.

The trans-parent is demanding liberation. It’s not liberating to allow a parent to mutilate their child. This person would call me ignorant, but I believe this trans-parent needs psychological intervention.

Are these children legitimately trans people, or were they indoctrinated to be trans children?

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Watch:

What is happening in my home state of Minnesota? pic.twitter.com/TDty1raGtP — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 4, 2023

Related