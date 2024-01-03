The Beginning of the End of Citizenship and Sovereignty

In every way imaginable, the Biden-Obama Regime has obliterated what it means to be a citizen. They have ended U.S. sovereignty, and it is probably too late to do anything about it. Anyone can get into the country and stay. They will eventually receive all of our benefits, and it will crash our systems, with Medicare, Social Security, and healthcare high on the list.

THE NEW UNITED STATES HAS OPEN BORDERS WITH THE WORLD

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s latest annual report, released Friday, confirmed that illegal immigrants will soon be provided with a Photo ID card to give them access to government services and benefits as part of a pilot program.

The ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) project … offers a uniform, durable card provided to noncitizens upon release, and facilitates reliable access to commonly lost or damaged immigration-related paperwork,” the report details.

BREAKING: Leaked Images Show @JoeBiden‘s Administration’s Planned @ICEgov ID Card For Illegal Aliens!

The Biden Admin Gearing Up To Give Photo Ids To Illegal Border Crossers Who Are Released Into The United States To Make It Easier For Them To Get Government Benefits! pic.twitter.com/mMaxV0mDxN — John Basham (@JohnBasham) December 6, 2023

The report explains that the card will “allow noncitizens access to commonly used documents and services.”

CNN reported that the card can be used as a form of identification and, according to an unnamed Department of Homeland Security official, “could also be utilized at airports for travel in the future.”

“The secure card will contain a photo, biographic identifiers, and cutting-edge security features to the mutual benefit of the government and noncitizens,” the statement said. “Specifics of the program are still under development, but a primary goal of the SDC is to improve current, inconsistent paper forms that often degrade rapidly in real-world use.”

What we are doing is giving secure IDs to anonymous people we know nothing about as if they were better than citizens.

ICE will give us details at some other time and is considering expanding it. They will it will save money. For whom? The illegals?

A House Appropriations Committee report last year noted that the SDC program would receive $10 million in funding as part of the 2023 DHS appropriations bill.

John Fabbricatore, a former ICE official and advisory board member at the National Immigration Center for Enforcement, said they are normalizing illegal immigration.

“It’s a normalization of illegal immigration,” Fabbricatore told Breitbart, adding that “the ultimate goal of the Biden administration is to limit illegal aliens’ face-to-face contact with DHS as much as possible.”

According to Customs and Border Protection data, there were 3.2 million border encounters in fiscal year 2023, including nearly 2.5 million at the southern border, the highest yearly total in U.S. history.

The surge is growing. Why not? The deal keeps getting better.

When Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas met with the Mexican president, they discussed regularizing the open border. This is the creation of the North American Union that George Soros had outlined several years ago. Only it’s worse. Mexico and Canada still maintain border security, and the US is open to the world. Anyone can come in.

We don’t even vet these people. We have cartels, terrorists, deadbeats, warlords, hardened criminals, and sex perverts crossing our borders who will all get Photo IDs, and we don’t even know their names in many cases. The US is also engaging in sex and labor trafficking, particularly of children. We are also, as a nation, encouraging drug trafficking.

Biden’s Regime didn’t mean he’d bring “decency” back. He meant indecency. This is the beginning of the end of sovereignty and citizenship.



In California, the illegal aliens will get free healthcare that our own people, including veterans, aren’t getting.

It’s a day late, and a dollar short.

“All members of Congress should be on notice: they own it if they fund it” “We must finally use our Article One constitutional authority to force the (Article Two) President to end his abuse of power that endangers Americans with open borders” No security, no funding, PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/a8RiDuSzah — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 2, 2024

