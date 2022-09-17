Australian School Children Given Bugs to Snack On

Children in Australia are being indoctrinated to bug-eating in snacks like cricket chips in 1000 schools to fake-save the planet from global warming.

Kids are now munching on chips laced with eco-friendly cricket protein made by Circle Harvest.

“Chips are great, aren’t they, and these chips are even better, because I think they are better for you, did you know that? Yeah! That way, you know, mum and dad might let you have more chips. Good stuff,” the interviewer said.

This is an idea from The Great Reset, and Australia has completely bought into it.

The Great Reset requires people to stop eating meat and greatly limit farming. So, what’s left? Bugs are left.

This is our new normal, eating bugs that introduce dangerous parasites into the system.

Watch the Indoctrination in process:

1000 Australian schools have just introduced to their canteens snacks containing bugs. Kids are now munching on chips laced with “eco-friendly” cricket protein made by Circle Harvest. Only a few years ago we would think this was an April fools prank… pic.twitter.com/Afxfjwv38n — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) September 9, 2022

IT’S HERE, THE DARK WORLD OF KLAUS SCHWAB

Marc Morano of The climate Depot said The Great Reset is here.

1) Our current energy system is being intentionally collapsed ;

2) Our transportation system is being intentionally collapsed; (and our freedom of movement is being stripped away)

3) Our First Amendment free speech rights are being collapsed by government & corporate collusion;

4) Our high-yield agricultural system is being intentionally collapsed to create man-made food shortages and chaos; and

5) The ability to eat meat is being banned to compel us to eat ‘lab-grown’ fake meat and eat insects. Artificially caused food shortages will create demand for insect eating. And our betters are using our children as hand-picked little ministers of propaganda to promote insect eating and ‘pester’ adults to comply with the agenda.

