The Bloodbath Lie Floods the Media to Set Up Americans

When Donald Trump said accurately that the auto industry is facing an economic “bloodbath,” the media ripped him apart out of context. It’s getting worse today. It’s the same playbook Democrats used in 2020. They’re setting us up for their own violent mobs on the streets, constant lies about Jan. 6, and non-stop dishonest portrayals of DJT. They’re priming the pump.

Biden used the word “bloodbath” in 2020, and the media claimed it was a “flub.”

Politico reported in 2020:

In a brief phone address to donors, the Democratic presidential candidate warned of the potential for a nasty primary against Bernie Sanders. But then Biden riffed on the name for a hardline group of Sanders supporters: the “Bernie brothers.”

“What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath,” Biden told more than 100 donors gathered at a private residence in Bethesda. “I know I’m going to get a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie brothers will run. But we can’t tear this party apart and reelect Trump. We have to keep our eyes on the ball, in my view.”

If you’re a Democrat, it’s okay and merely a flub:

Twitter had a field day with the remark from Biden, who is renowned for his verbal flubs. There was talk of trademarking the former vice president’s creation and printing t-shirts. The term #berniebrothers soon was trending on Twitter as well as an alternative, #bernardbrothers, with users poking fun at the formality behind Biden’s description.

Twitter had a “field day” with “verbal flubs,” said Politico and Guardian.

BREAKING: Joe Biden THREATENED Bernie Sanders with a “BLOODBATH” in the 2020 Primary. This is disqualifying and terrifying. pic.twitter.com/GcxDOngLFu — ALX (@alx) March 17, 2024

If the word “bloodbath” is terrible when Donald Trump uses it, it is terrible when Joe Biden uses it. It’s terrifying. Biden-Harris are preparing for a “bloodbath” against Donald Trump.

“Biden-Harris are calling for violence against Trump and his supporters, based on their own Democrat hoax. I interpret the Democrats’ Hitler/dictator/threat to democracy/bloodbath hoaxes as priming the public for violence. “They always blame you for what they are doing,” Tucker said. Exactly!

Biden-Harris campaign statement on Trump tonight promising a “bloodbath” if he loses pic.twitter.com/8mBYh4QKnf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 17, 2024

Not just “legacy media,” said Will Cain. Google results on “Trump bloodbath.” Flooded with the lie, have to dig for the truth.

Not just “legacy media”. Google results on “Trump bloodbath”. Flooded with the lie, have to dig for the truth. pic.twitter.com/LVaDUqIs0Q — Will Cain (@willcain) March 17, 2024

Related