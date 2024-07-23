The Case Against Kamala & Democrats’ War on Democracy

“Democrats who support Harris appear to think that her being a half-black woman makes her a unique and gifted politician,” writes Michael Shellenberger.

“But Harris is the opposite of unique. She rose to the top by conforming, not standing out. Nor is she gifted.

“Throughout her political career, Harris hewed to the demands of Democratic interest groups and the political consultants who serve them. She inherited the political machine created by her former boyfriend, Willie Brown.”

When She Has Competition, She Fails

“As a result, Harris has avoided facing substantial competition, and the one time she did in 2020, voters resoundingly rejected her. Despite this rejection, Harris was handed a position as Vice President in what was widely perceived as a strategic move by Biden to put a black woman on the ticket. Holding Harris to low standards reflects the soft bigotry and patronizing attitude of Democrats toward minorities. Because the Party has essentially coddled Harris, she has not been forced to grow as a leader in ways she otherwise might have.

“That Harris is now consolidating support as Democrats’ best hope of defeating Trump points to a major legitimacy crisis for the Party, as well as for the media and the federal bureaucracies that are heavily aligned with it.

“It was only possible for such an unpopular candidate to gain the Party’s support because, since 2016, Democrats and the mainstream media have gone to extreme lengths to subvert democracy in order to target Trump.

“These lengths have included the Russia collusion disinformation campaign, mass censorship of political speech, attempts to criminalize political opposition, and an effort to prevent Trump from running for office again. All these activities have eroded the legitimacy of the state, the media, and the Party. Their legitimacy depends on public confidence.

The War on Democracy

“This confidence diminishes when these institutions so transparently undermine civil rights, fail to meet citizens’ needs, and operate without integrity. The war on democracy led by Democrats, the press, and the “deep state” has, in this way, ultimately helped Trump gain support.

“At the same time, it has left Democrats without good options to defeat him. By favoring woke, racialist politics over a substantive political platform and by selecting nominees in an anti-democratic process for three presidential elections in a row, Democrats have been left with an extremely weak candidate.

“By consistently showing bias for over eight years, the mainstream media has lost prestige and is no longer in a position to shape and manipulate public opinion in favor of Harris. And, by weaponizing government against Trump and his supporters, federal agencies have inspired hatred and distrust among many members of the public who may view Harris as the anointed figurehead of this broken deep state bureaucracy.”

Watch:

Democrats who support Harris appear to think that her being a half-black woman makes her a unique and gifted politician. But Harris is the opposite of unique. She rose to the top by conforming, not standing out. Nor is she gifted. Throughout her political career, Harris hewed… pic.twitter.com/JFp41w03T3 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) July 23, 2024

Democrats can scream that Republicans are a threat to democracy all they want, but anyone with intelligence can see who are the real culprits. Who could forget Chuck Schumer screaming and threatening Justices Gorsuch and Alito because he didn’t like their opinions? They, non-stop, try to destroy our Bill of Rights, our Electoral College, and the Third Co-Equal Branch of government.

It’s everything Michael Shellenberger, a longtime Democrat, says in the clip above.

The entire process of voiding 14 million votes to install Kamala is undemocratic. This is not the Democratic Party. This is a Bolshevik Party.

Joy Reid isn’t racist much!

She wants us to vote for her because she’s half Jamaican. Reid is trying to give people of color a guilt complex.

Kamala is a far-left, incompetent woman, and Reid is anti-American.

Joy Reid just said you should vote for Kamala Harris because of her skin color. Not for her merit, but for her melanin.pic.twitter.com/jsMHg0haTI — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 23, 2024