11 Million Non-Citizen Votes Can Be Counted Without Even Voting

Mail-in balloting, drop boxes, and ballot harvesting will make it easy for our illegal aliens to vote. They don’t even have to vote. This came up during a discussion between Tucker Carlson and Mike Cernovich.

Tucker Carlson: What’s going to happen in this election?

Mike Cernovich: Nobody can know because the Democrats have all these tricks up their sleeves that people aren’t prepared for. For example, what they’re doing now with motor voter registration is they’re registering illegal immigrants who come into the country, and they’ll just harvest those ballots. It’s really easy to do. We have 10 or 11 million people in it over the past couple of years on the Biden administration. You register them all to vote.

It doesn’t matter because they’re not going to vote. So there’s no voter prosecution, and there won’t be any record of voter fraud by them. But you have all these names now. In a swing state, remember, elections are decided not by the popular vote. It’s decided by 50 to 100,000 votes in three to four states.

So all you do is you need 8,000 votes in Georgia. Push them through. 20,000 votes in Arizona. You have all these extra names now added to the voter rolls. Push them through. Wisconsin has those drop boxes back. Push them through. And you don’t need to do another scale of millions. You just need to do it strategically. Add 10,000 here, 20,000 there.

Mike Cernovich doesn’t talk on camera much any more, but he’s well worth hearing. (2:21) Why Mike Cernovich Wanted to Disappear

(15:36) Cernovich’s Election Predictions

(24:41) How to Avoid Evil and Despair

(35:40) Why Would Anyone Want War With Russia?

(1:00:21) The White… pic.twitter.com/wKWmxgJMB6 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 18, 2024