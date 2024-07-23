Watch Pennsylvania Police Testify – Watch Live

By
M DOWLING
-
3
36

Pennsylvania Police are now testifying.

Colonel Paris’s opening statement:

Before the shooting, their mission was to support the Secret Service: a motorcade and staffing posts inside the secure area.

Initially, they provided two roving cars.

After the shooting, he spoke with the FBI as the investigators. They will work with them.

Crooks was never allowed in the secure site because of the rangefinder he was carrying. ESU officers spotted him on the roof by ESU officers. They then left the post to look for them with other Municipal officers.

Watch Live:

 


