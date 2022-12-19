The CDC Had a Secret Censorship Portal to Twitter

America First Legal (AFL) on Tuesday released documents for government officials and so-called stakeholders to submit posts that allegedly contained COVID-19 misinformation. Then Twitter would review it. Twitter served as their handmaidens.

According to documents that AFL obtained through a lawsuit, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials were allegedly invited to enroll.

Twitter’s Todd O’Boyle enrolled the CDC’s Carol Crawford in the portal in May 2021 after she sent an email labeled “COVID Misinformation” with links to several Twitter posts who wrote about microchips and “vaccine shedding.”

O’Boyle described the channel as “the best way to get a spreadsheet like this reviewed.” He told her Twitter would review them.

They exchanged emails about a misinterpreted “pcrtest” to be monitored.

Crawford wrote on May 24, “Also, would there be any issues or complications stemming from flagging COVID misinformation on the portal using the existing census.gov accounts that have access?”

The CDC that lied to us repeatedly also got to control any information we saw.

/2 In August 2021, the head of Google’s News Lab for the Asia Pacific region (APAC), emailed a CDC Vaccine Confidence Strategist to invite her to the APAC’s “Trusted Media Summit.” pic.twitter.com/6tPyvYN1uq — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 6, 2022

