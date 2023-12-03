COP28 President: “No Science Behind Phase-Out of Fossil Fuels”

The Cop28 president says there is “no science” behind demands to phase-out fossil fuels. UAE’s Sultan Al Jaber says phasing-out coal, oil, and gas would take the world “back into caves.”’

The president of Cop28, Sultan Al Jaber, has claimed there is “no science” indicating that a phase-out of fossil fuels is needed to restrict global heating to 1.5C, the Guardian and the Centre for Climate Reporting reported.

Al Jaber also said a phase-out of fossil fuels would not allow sustainable development “unless you want to take the world back into caves.”

That has the UN globalist totalitarian chief Antonio Guterres deeply concerned. The UN wants control, and Al Jaber is telling the truth.

The comments were “incredibly concerning” and “verging on climate denial,” scientists said, and they were at odds with the position of the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres.

The far-left Guardian called his comments “ill-tempered” to cast the pale upon him, and they mentioned his role in oil also to belittle his statements.

“Al Jaber made the comments in ill-tempered responses to questions from Mary Robinson, the chair of the Elders group and a former UN special envoy for climate change, during a live online event on 21 November. As well as running Cop28 in Dubai, Al Jaber is also the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates’ state oil company, Adnoc, which many observers see as a serious conflict of interest.”

To give you an idea of what went down, here is the exchange between Robinson and Al Jaber, which was followed by the totalitarian Guterres falsely claiming the science is settled.

Al Jaber spoke with Robinson at a She Changes Climate event. Robinson said: “We’re in an absolute crisis that is hurting women and children more than anyone … and it’s because we have not yet committed to phasing out fossil fuel. That is the one decision that Cop28 can take and in many ways, because you’re head of Adnoc, you could actually take it with more credibility.”

Al Jaber said: “I accepted to come to this meeting to have a sober and mature conversation. I’m not in any way signing up to any discussion that is alarmist. There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5C.”

Robinson challenged him further, saying: “I read that your company is investing in a lot more fossil fuel in the future.” Al Jaber responded: “You’re reading your own media, which is biased and wrong. I am telling you I am the man in charge.”

Al Jaber then said: “Please help me; show me the roadmap for a phase-out of fossil fuel that will allow for sustainable socioeconomic development unless you want to take the world back into caves.”

“I don’t think [you] will be able to help solve the climate problem by pointing fingers or contributing to the polarisation and the divide that is already happening in the world. Show me the solutions. Stop the pointing of fingers. Stop it,” Al Jaber said.

Guterres told Cop28 delegates on Friday: “The science is clear: The 1.5C limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce, not abate. Phase out, with a clear timeframe.”

There is no proof, and the science is not settled.

Climatologist: Nonsensical, Illogical

We came to the point where we think that we’re going to prevent bad weather by eliminating fossil fuels. It’s just about the most nonsensical, illogical thing that I can imagine, and the whole world is caught up in this nonsense. ~~~ Climatologist, Judith Curry

In the interview with John Stossel, climatologist Judith Curry explored the origins and problems with Climate Change as it exists today.

She notes that the IPCC’s role in climate change goes back to the 1980s, and the UN environmental program had this big environmental, anti-capitalism agenda. They hated the oil companies and seized on the climate change issue as one to move their policies along.

“The 1992 climate Treaty of the UN to prevent dangerous anthropogenic climate change, 196 countries, including the US scientists, this was in 1992 before there was any evidence that humans were impacting the climate and they went ahead with this treaty so you can see that the policy cart was way out in front of the scientific horse from the very beginning.

“So, the IPCC’s mandate was to look for dangerous human-caused climate change. The IPCC wasn’t supposed to focus on any benefits of warming. They weren’t supposed to focus on natural climate variability… they were just supposed to look for the signal of dangerous human-caused climate change. OK, that was their mandate.”

“Then the national funding agencies directed all the funding in the field to look for dangerous human-caused climate change so anybody who wants scientists to say ‘well, we don’t know that this is a problem, you don’t get funded.”

CLINTEL, They’re Using It to Destroy Capitalism

Climate change has, somewhere along the line, become an excuse to destroy capitalism and turn us into a totalitarian utopia.

A World Climate Declaration, originally signed by 1,200 climate scientists and related professionals, declared there is “no climate emergency.” Hundreds more have signed on since they formed the organization.

“There is no cause for panic and alarm. We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.”

Sentinel reported on this Group, CLINTEL, several times. It isn’t only these 1200 scientists. There was a group of 11,000 scientists and another group of 30,000 scientists who said there was no climate emergency. All were put down or ignored.

CFact reports that there are now 1609 signatories. They are determined to get the message out, so we’re reporting it again. People need to wake up and fast.

Radical Restructuring of the Planet Using Climate

Klaus Schwab: “It’s a deep systemic and structural restructuring of our world, and since it takes some time, that’s alright…”

Marc Morano: “He’s [Klaus Schwab] talking about us essentially giving up individual national sovereignty and giving up individual freedoms and turning over rule to experts. In fact, at his meeting in Davos, he said he looked at everyone in the room – and these are billionaires, millionaires, corporate heads, government bureaucrats, Hollywood celebrities, the royal family, Bill Gates – he looked at everyone, and he said we have in this room, we get to decide the future of the planet…

“This whole agenda is to make it so we have no choice on some of the biggest questions of our lives, and just even down to the smallest, and here’s a few examples. We didn’t get to vote on whether gas-powered cars would be banned; we didn’t vote for vaccine mandates; we didn’t vote for lockdowns; we didn’t vote to have churches closed; we didn’t vote to have schools closed; we didn’t vote for mask mandates; we didn’t vote for banning of meat.

“But all of this is happening because at these meetings, like the World Economic Forum and the United Nations, they meet and they work with government corporate collusion to bypass democracy and then – simple sentence – The Great Reset is basically making the once free world copy the same model as the one party Chinese authoritarian rule. Watch or read more here:

