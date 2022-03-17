NEW BOOK RELEASE!

The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage

I am thrilled to announce the release of my new book, The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage. The book exposes the sinister attack on the nuclear family as the primary strategy in globalism’s asymmetric warfare on America. The family presents a competing ideology that must be destroyed in order to collapse America from within and impose the Great Reset of technocracy and transhumanism. The “New Normal” replaces family bonding with feudal bondage in the global Managerial State where you will own nothing and be happy. Globalism’s war on America is psychological warfare, an information war fought without bullets.

I am including the book’s introduction and hope you find it helpful. I believe that it is impossible to solve a problem without understanding the problem. My goal is for people to understand that we are in a worldwide war between globalism and the nation-state, and we must resist to preserve our freedom. The book is available in paperback, hardback, and ebook online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble Additionally, it can be ordered from any bookstore anywhere in the world.

INTRODUCTION

Kahlil Gibran, the gifted Lebanese-American poet, philosopher, and artist, writes about family in his 1923 masterpiece, The Prophet. In the book, the prophet describes the role of parents: You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth. The archer sees the mark upon the path of the infinite, and He bends you with His might that His arrows may go swift and far. Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness: For even as He loves the arrow that flies, so He loves also the bow that is stable.

Gibran’s poetry captures the American Judeo-Christian ideal of family love, growth, independence, and continuity. His exquisite image of the archer and bow is an iconic depiction of idealized parenthood—the preparation and exemplary launching of children into adulthood. The stillness of the archer’s pose contrasts with the perpetual motion of the children being launched into the future, becoming parents who will prepare their own children for adulthood in the magnificent, ongoing cycle of life.

Family is the most fundamental, universal, and powerful social structure in human society. America was founded on the infrastructure of the nuclear family—a man and a woman and their children. Parents provide for, protect, and prepare their children for a future in a free society. The nuclear family is the source of family love, family loyalty, and family appreciation for the unparalleled individual freedoms guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution.

The nuclear family is the foundation of American freedom, American ideals, and American morality rooted in the Judeo-Christian tenets of the Ten Commandments. Family is the supporting structure that provides stability and continuity for the American Constitution, American sovereignty, and the American dream.

My purpose for writing this book is to expose the multidimensional, coordinated attacks on the American family as strategic, operational, tactical, asymmetric warfare.

The enemies of America have targeted the American family, intentionally inverting the natural growth process and interrupting the cycle of life. The war on America is a war on children. Centuries of American parents preparing their children for independence and launching into responsible adulthood are being disparaged, discredited, and replaced by a socialist movement determined to keep the children eternally dependent. Socialism is unapologetic in its goal to destroy the American family as a competing ideology.

The war on America is an ideological war—a battle between Americanism and socialism, between individualism and collectivism, between freedom and slavery. The war on America is a multipronged information war that must destroy the American family in order to succeed.

The immediate political goal is to overthrow our constitutional republic and replace it with socialism, which is presented as the superior replacement ideology. This book exposes the humanitarian hoax of socialism, its fraudulent narrative of social justice and economic equality, and its purpose in the war on America. Socialism is the deceitful stepping-stone to a New World Order.

Socialism is the beginning of the war on America. This book connects the sequential dots that begin with socialism and end with transhumanism in a dehumanized planetary managerial state, where you will own nothing and be happy. Private property, the hallmark of freedom in a constitutional republic, is being threatened with extinction. Ownership and upward mobility will be replaced with totalitarian control of the population and all its resources by world government managers empowered to distribute all goods and services. The process of reordering the world economy and its resources is called the Great Reset.

Sequentially, the collapse of the American family is required to transform America into socialism. Socialism is required to centralize government power and surrender American sovereignty to a globalist one-world government. One-world government is required to enslave the global population in the New World Order of a planetary managerial surveillance state.

Socialism establishes a collectivist nation of dependent citizens who, like children, are easily controlled—for our own good, of course. The socialist authoritarian state denies the archer, discredits the bow, and deliberately prevents the arrows from being sent forth. The socialist state replaces parental authority with state authority and replaces family loyalty with state loyalty.

The collapse of the American family awards total centralized social control to the authoritarian state. The end of the American nuclear family is the end of the greatest experiment in individual freedom the world has ever known. A nation of children cannot sustain itself. To survive, it requires a central government that usurps the traditional roles of parents.

The ideological war between socialism and Americanism being fought today on U.S. soil is part of the greater globalist effort to regress the world back to feudalism and establish a New World Order of planetary governance. Today’s Marxist-Leninist soldiers are the legions of radical leftist Democrats, socialists, communists, and anarchists who graduated college in the 1960s cut their hair, put on suits, and entered the American workforce with the goal of destabilizing and collapsing our country from within.

This socialist army successfully infiltrated every sphere of American life, and it particularly targeted education. Educational indoctrination is asymmetric warfare. The children and grandchildren of America’s 1960s activist generation are being indoctrinated to become citizens of the “equitable” globalized world deceitfully promised by United Nations Agenda 2030.

Students of history know that socialism’s familiar promises of social justice and economic equality are not the reality of socialism. “Free stuff” is never free—the price of socialism is your freedom! Yet Americans are being propagandized to believe the never-ending Marxist socialist lies.

Americans carefully teach their children not to accept candy from strangers. This book shows how socialism is the political candy that is seducing unsuspecting Americans into surrendering their precious freedom and that of their children. Familiarity breeds acceptance, and socialism is no longer a stranger in America.

The managerial elite driving the Great Reset support an end justifies the means approach to achieve its goals. The methodology includes psychological conditioning and sociological pressures to conform to a new normal in the New World Order.

Propagandized education and the mainstream media are essential components for coordinating disinformation, censoring dissenting opinions, and non-stop echoing of the managerial elite message. The vehicle for transitioning the U.S. to the managerial state is COVID-19. The narrative of political medicine provided by the global predators is part of the asymmetric warfare and fear campaign designed to regress the public to childish compliance.

The globalists running the war on America have successfully infiltrated American institutions and corrupted them. Political institutions no longer protect American sovereignty. Judicial institutions no longer provide American justice. Educational institutions no longer provide American education. Military institutions no longer protect America’s borders. Medical institutions no longer protect American public health.

This is classic asymmetric warfare––revolution without bullets. The shots fired in this war on America are coming from a needle. The coronavirus debacle has shattered family bonds and further bifurcated the country between “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated.”

The fear and divisiveness within families reflect the fear and divisiveness in the nation. Divisiveness has left American families and America in disarray, vulnerable to the insatiable globalist elite appetite for planetary domination.

Without public awareness and political intervention by states’ rights activists, history will trace American freedom from its birth in 1776, through its extraordinary growth nurtured and supported by American family bonding, to its collapse into socialism and 21st-century global bondage.

The Collapsing American Family: From Bonding to Bondage is dedicated to American sovereignty, and to those who continue to fight the good fight to preserve our precious American freedom.