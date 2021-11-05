The Coup Is Blowing Wide Open [Read the Indictment]

















On November 3, 2021, Igor Danchenko – Christopher Steele’s primary subsource – was arrested by federal authorities. Danchenko has been charged with false statements to federal officials during his 2017 interviews with the FBI. He ties a close ally of Hillary Clinton’s to the making of the Steele dossier.

Durham is building the case that Democrats manipulated the FBI and the public during Russiagate. ~ Eli Lake

According to the indictment (see below), Danchenko lied about his contacts with “Russians,” his travels to Russia, and the identity of his sources, and more.

John Durham accuses him of lying about his communications with a longtime Democrat Party operative.

Another lie in the Durham indictment concerned a call from a Russian-American Chamber of Commerce President that never took place. He got the information from the Democrat Party operative, a close ally of Hillary Clinton’s [Charles Dolan Jr.], not the Chamber of Commerce President.

THERE WAS NO LATE-NIGHT CALL ALLEGING TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION

Danchenko falsely claimed he received a call from Russian reporter/businessman Sergei Millian alleging a Trump/Russia conspiracy. Millian denied placing the call. This call was important because it was the basis, in part, of the FISA warrants against Carter Page. Durham’s investigation revealed Danchenko “never received such a phone call or such information from” Millian.

It wasn’t Millian, it was Hillary’s former adviser. On page 39 of the indictment (see below), it makes the linkage between Clinton campaign lawyer and the Steele dossier used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants for Trump campaign aide Carter Page and then-special counsel Mueller’s probe.

DOLAN IS A PR MAN FOR RUSSIA AND FORMER HILLARY ADVISER

[Dolan has been very close to the Clinton family for decades and worked on Bill’s campaign. He was state chair of Bill Clinton’s campaign in ’92 and ’96; Bill’s appointee to a State advisory commission; advisor to Hillary’s 2008 campaign]

Danchenko kept “PR Executive-1” – an influential Democrat – updated of his “Kompromat” research. PR Executive-1 was Charles Dolan.

[In other words, Danchenko and Dolan put the dossier lies and rumors together.]

Furthermore, the “Russian Sub-Source-1” of Danchenko was a Hillary Clinton supporter and was gifted an autobiography of Hillary Clinton. He was a big Hillary fan.

Russian Sub-Source-1” had a personal interest in a Hillary Clinton victory, stating that the Democrat PR executive [Dolan] would “take me to the State Department if Hillary wins.”

Durham alleges that Danchenko – the Steele source – and the Democrat “PR Executive” [Dolan] worked together to gather intel/dirt on Trump. and there are emails to prove it.

In an email, Igor said he was working on a “project against Trump” and asked for “any thought, rumor, allegation.”

The response was that he would dig around on Campaign Manager 1. “Pretty sure the new team wants him gone asap and used today’s NYT story to drive a stake through his heart.”

DOLAN FED LIES TO DANCHENKO

The Democrat PR Executive [Dolan] later admitted to the FBI he fabricated this information to Danchenko. He never had a GOP friend but, instead, got the information from Campaign Manager 1.

Danchenko later denied he got the information from Dolan.

Danchenko further lied about his claims of staying in a Moscow Hotel in June 2016. He didn’t stay at the Moscow Hotel until October. This is material because Danchenko purportedly gathered information from sources during the June 2016 stay (which never occurred).

Danchenko wasn’t necessarily a source – he was a go-between, providing Steele with information from the Democrat PR Executive [Dolan].

Danchenko lied about the Democrat PR Executive [Dolan] not being his source.

Who connected Danchenko to Christopher Steele who put the lies in the Dossier? Well, it was Fiona Hill, an NSA weasel who served as a ‘Democrat witness’ against Donald Trump in the first impeachment trial. She is a key figure behind the dossier.

The FBI knew for years that Danchenko’s sources for years, but kept up the lies against Trump anyway. Mueller’s team never mentioned it. The FBI knew the dossier was a scam.

This could blow the coup open and right to Hillary’s door, depending on how far Durham can go.

OPINION

It has taken more than four years to get this far.

It should have been called the Hillary Dossier. The enormous number of people involved is stunning. If a Republican ever gets back into the presidency, we must clean out these several-level deep swamp critters. Our own unelected government bureaucrats framed Republicans and stole the presidency. This is a constitutional crisis of the Deep State conspiring with the Clinton campaign.

Watch Jesse Waters explain:

THE INDICTMENT

Indictment of Igor Danchenko by M on Scribd

