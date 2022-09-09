The GOP Can Win the Senate

Senator Grassley Is Optimistic About the GOP

Flipping the Senate After Gloomy Predictions From McConnell

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) suggested in a recent interview that he disagrees with past statements by GOP leadership downplaying Republican prospects in the 2022 midterms.

“I think we got good candidates in most states, and we’ll take the Senate by 52 votes to 48,” Grassley said. “Remember, we have 21 Republicans up and only 14 Democrats…but we’ve got real opportunities.”

He continued: “You got to remember that [President Joe Biden] is underwater as far as approval, particularly for the economy and particularly in the question of, is the government headed in the wrong direction,” he said, adding that he heard this sentiment from his constituents at town meetings throughout the month of August.

According to Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll, which compiles data about presidential approval over time, as of Sept. 7, Biden had an approval rating of 44 percent compared to 48 percent approval for President Donald Trump at the same point in his presidency.

How does Joe Biden have an approval rating in the double digits, much less 44%?

