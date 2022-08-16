Invasion at the Border: A ‘Migrant’ Will Cross into the US Every Minute

The invasion at the border has one purpose and that is to change America forever. The people coming in are seen as New Democrats and the path to one-party rule. Democrats are replacing citizens with loyalists who will depend on the government for survival.

Massive immigration by unvetted foreigners who are poor and can’t speak the language from more than 150 countries will destroy the United States. We can’t survive this.

“Record numbers of migrants are being arrested while crossing the southern U.S. border with Mexico, a sustained surge of single men and families from across Latin America either seeking asylum or work, according to new figures Monday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Border Patrol agents have made about 1.82 million arrests at the southern border so far in the government’s fiscal year, which runs from October to the end of September. The number beats the record set last fiscal year, which was 1.66 million apprehensions in the year ending September 2021.

“With about two months left in the agency’s fiscal year, full-year arrests are expected to break the two million mark for the first time, analysts said.”

The WSJ blames the surge on the need for workers – supply and demand – as well as a backfired policy. According to the authors, Title 42, which expels illegal aliens until their case is heard, requiring them to Remain in Mexico, encourages the illegal migration. Both those excuses are blatantly false when it comes to the core reason. The WSJ publishes misinformation by leaving out the basis for the migration.

There are now over 2 million this fiscal year alone with two months to go. The WSJ also left out the nearly million gotaways we know about.

The two million number of those who cross is also low. An illegal alien will cross into the US every minute.

National correspondent for Fox News Bill Melugin joined the Guy Benson Show to report on the massive groups of hundreds of illegal migrants attempting to enter the United States at the southern border.

Melugin described the scenes at the border by saying,

“I’d say these last 48 to 72 hours in Eagle Pass have been some of the most remarkable we’ve seen during our border coverage. It is just massive group after massive group after massive group nonstop. All day long. You’ll have a group of 400. Then an hour later, a group of 300 minutes later, a group of 250, then another group of 200, then another group of 200, then a couple of groups of 100. And that’s you’re into the mid afternoon that doesn’t even count for the evening yet.”

The WSJ completely ignored the fact that the illegal aliens cross over by invitation of Democrats, the UN, enemies such as Vincent Maduro. It’s not the aliens fault. They are invited to cross through our open borders.

Texas Gov. Abbott continues to flood New York City and DC with illegal aliens. They are so welcomed there. Only those who want to go are sent.

TX is pushing back on NYC officials claims that migrants on buses from TX aren’t given food or water or are forced on against their will.

“Absolutely not true,” the chief of @TDEM tells @FoxNews. https://t.co/Po43FYi0NJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 15, 2022

Migrant encounters in July dipped just under the 200,000 mark, with officials making 199,976 encounters. This compares to 213,593 in July 21, and 207,416 last month. 74,573 encounters ended in a Title 42 expulsion.

Each month represents the population of a small city in the US.

NEW: Live in Del Rio sector, which just saw 2,200 illegal crossings in 24 hours. @RepTonyGonzales recently returned from the Northern Triangle, & tells me the president of Guatemala told him he is willing to take more deportation flights, but Biden admin hasn’t asked or called. pic.twitter.com/HokvPvGeXB — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 15, 2022

This was another group of about 75, predominantly Venezuelans & Cubans. As you can see, they often smile and wave at our cameras as they cross. They seek out Border Patrol to turn themselves in with the expectation they will be released into the U.S.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/h7PRkSV2RK — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 15, 2022

Despite heavy rain, stormy weather, and a dangerous Rio Grande swelling up fast, this group of predominantly adult men are currently crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, TX from Piedras Negras, MX. On this trip, we have not seen the Mexicans make any effort to stop crossings. pic.twitter.com/j9pmvmESwM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 15, 2022