Sen. Warnock Puts a Target on President Trump’s Back

A very nasty Sen. Raphael Warnock called Donald Trump a “clear and present danger” and a “plague on the American conscience.” This is a man who claims to be a pastor. He made these comments after an assassination attempt on President Trump’s life.

Warnock is more Marxist than pastor. Is this who Georgia wants to represent them?

.@ReverendWarnock on Trump, who narrowly survived an assassination attempt: “He is a plague on the American conscience. He is a clear & present threat” pic.twitter.com/zrkNuZuOtd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 20, 2024

The DNC spent $67 million to get this man into office. He once ran over his ex-wife’s foot and refused to pay her child support

Warnock wanted to defund the police, and he was investigated for election fraud along with Stacey Abrams.

There is a lot of smoke around this guy.