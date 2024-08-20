Sen. Warnock Puts a Target on President Trump’s Back

By
M DOWLING
-
1
37

A very nasty Sen. Raphael Warnock called Donald Trump a “clear and present danger” and a “plague on the American conscience.” This is a man who claims to be a pastor. He made these comments after an assassination attempt on President Trump’s life.

Warnock is more Marxist than pastor. Is this who Georgia wants to represent them?

The DNC spent $67 million to get this man into office. He once ran over his ex-wife’s foot and refused to pay her child support

Warnock wanted to defund the police, and he was investigated for election fraud along with Stacey Abrams.

There is a lot of smoke around this guy.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz