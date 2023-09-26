by Mark Schwendau

Chris Farrell is the Director of Investigations and research for Judicial Watch and a former U.S. Army Counterintelligence Officer. Late last month, he wrote an opinion editorial for The Washington Times in an article titled, “Why Gen. Mark Milley should be court-martialed: The most egregious examples of treasonous subversion by a commissioned officer since Benedict Arnold.”

Since he exposed himself and his deeds relative to the 2020 election, several people with backgrounds in the military and military families have been asking, “Will General Mark Milley Ever Be Court-Martialed?”

Once again, this question is not related to politics but the simple rules of law. Both before (October 2020) and after (January 2021) election, Milley bragged about calling his counterpart in China to allegedly calm their fears relative to any instability in America and assure them we would not be going to war with them without giving them a heads up first.

This public admission was cringe-worthy on many levels.

It undermined and circumvented President Donald Trump as THE Commander in Chief, something Milley or any other ranking general does not have the right or power to do.

Intentional or unintentional, it signals perceived instability and vulnerability to our most powerful adversary, China.

Our mainstream media continues to parrot the line the election was secure “without evidence”… to turn a phrase they love to use so much.

There never was any investigation into election irregularities.

This news is not new, as it began about a year ago with a book released by Bob Woodard and Bob Costa. “Peril” is a non-fiction book about the outgoing Trump Administration and the presidential transition and early presidency of Joe Biden. The book was published on September 21, 2021, by Simon & Schuster and details the activities of Gen. Mark Milley during this time.

Gregg Jarrett believes, if the book is accurate, Gen. Milley’s alleged treachery and betrayal merit a court-martial: If accurate, allegations in the Woodward and Costa book constitute court-martial offenses.

So now, to show how this news story is still front and center, former President Trump addressed Milley yesterday in a social media post:

“Mark Milley, who led perhaps the most embarrassing moment in American history with his grossly incompetent implementation of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, costing many lives, leaving behind hundreds of American citizens, and handing over BILLIONS of dollars of the finest military equipment ever made, will be leaving the military next week. This will be a time for all citizens of the USA to celebrate! This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads-up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act. To be continued!!!”

People on both sides of the political aisle must agree regarding the rule of law. What Mark Milley did was incredibly reckless and dangerous. Some say it was subversion, it was sedition, and it was treasonous. He violated his oath to the Constitution as well as the office he holds.

If actions do not have consequences, chaos and anarchy ensue, and America is lost.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related