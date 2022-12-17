The Day Democracy Died if RFK Jr Is Correct – The First “Coup De’Etat”

Robert Kennedy Jr. praised Tucker Carlson on Twitter for his “most courageous newscast in 60 years.” He was referencing the murder of his uncle, which he believes “was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered.”

That is one of the most chilling statements I have read in a long time. It is very believable now that more information has come out.

The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered. @TuckerCarlson https://t.co/qJ1sUdhe4t — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) December 17, 2022

We delved somewhat extensively into evidence backing up Robert Kennedy Jr’s concerns here. The historical account includes the clip of Tucker Carlson’s comments that RFK Jr. calls courageous. RFK Jr. is also courageous.

The Tucker Report

Fox News has a source who was deeply familiar with the information that is withheld from the public. They asked him if he thought the CIA was involved. He unhesitatingly said he believes they were.

“Yes, I believe they were involved. It’s a whole different country from what we thought it was. It’s all fake.”

Within the US government, there are potential forces who answer to no one and are free to do what they want. A rogue government within a government that is more powerful than the democracy we see.

Tucker Explains:

RFK JR. WAS MOCKED FOR NEVER BELIEVING THE ASSASSINATION STORY

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has always questioned the death of his Uncle, John F. Kennedy. Four years ago, he told Tucker Carlson that there is evidence that tends to tie the CIA to the assassination.

Many mocked him over the years, and his family humored him for the most part.

In the Tucker interview about four years ago, RFK JR. mentioned the Mayor of Dallas, Charles Cabell, was a CIA asset. At the time of the assassination, Dallas Mayor Earle Cabell, brother of one-time Deputy Director of Central Intelligence Charles P. Cabell, had been a CIA asset since 1956.

A report from WhoWhatWhy that might back up some of the story:

It is worth noting that Kennedy dismissed CIA Director Allen Dulles in November 1961, and that Earle Cabell’s brother Charles left the CIA on January 31, 1962, after Kennedy forced him to resign. Thus, both Dulles and Charles Cabell were no longer working for the CIA on November 22, 1963, when Kennedy was killed.

Earle Cabell, who had been elected mayor of Dallas in May 1961, oversaw arrangements for Kennedy’s trip and motorcade, which took him through Dealey Plaza, a route that violated almost all standard rules for presidential safety — and where normal safeguards, such as sealing windows and placing sharpshooters, were ignored. This is of interest to researchers into the assassination, who have been collecting evidence of CIA ties to a host of individuals who figure in the events of 11/22/63 (see also WhoWhatWhy Editor-in-Chief Russ Baker’s Family of Secrets for more on this topic.)

Kennedy agreed he didn’t know if the CIA was involved, but he wanted the information about his assassination released. As he said, the CIA can’t be ruled out.

His brother, Bobby, was the Attorney General, and he was investigating criminality everywhere, including the mob. The day John was murdered, Bobby Kennedy lost all investigative capacity at the Department of Justice. He never talked to Hoover again. Hoover was probably corrupt.

If JFK was murdered by the CIA and it was a coup d’etat, then Robert Kennedy Jr. is correct. It was the beginning of the end for our democracy [Republic].

Watch the past interview:

Whether people believe it or not, Democrats and their allies launched a coup d’etat against Donald Trump. There is no doubt.

