Hillary Calls for Russian President Putin’s Aides to ‘Stop Him’

In the clip below, Hillary Clinton calls for Russian President Putin’s closest aides to stop him. Clinton claims he’s “erratic” and might have mental problems. The woman who destroyed Libya said to do it “for Russia’s sake.”

‘Stop’ presumably includes assassination.

Hillary Clinton calls on aides of Putin to stop him: “They need to stop him. Whether or not this has turned into some physical or mental problems he either had or some way came down with we don’t know but his behavior is dangerous.”pic.twitter.com/P59NRAACqX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 25, 2023

It isn’t erratic to not want NATO on Russia’s door. Russia decided Ukraine was the redline. Some believe NATO is no longer a defense alliance but a war machine.

Calls to Stop Putin in the Steps to War

“One year ago, the US could have sought to avoid war by guaranteeing that Ukraine would not join NATO. Blinken did the opposite, insisting that NATO’s door must remain open. History will remember this as folly.”

CIA Director William Burns admitted in 2008 that NATO expansion to Ukraine crosses Moscow’s “redlines” and could “split the country in two, leading to violence or even, some claim, civil war, which would force Russia to decide whether to intervene.”

Ukraine has been in a Civil War since 2014. The constant violence in Donbas that crossed over into Russia was unsustainable.

Geopolitical Economy Reports

Senior US government officials knew as far back as 2008 that the possibility of adding Ukraine to NATO was seen as a serious “military threat” by Russia, one that crosses Moscow’s security “redlines” and could force it to intervene.

Yet Western leaders continued insisting that Ukraine would join the US-led military alliance, right up until Russia did indeed intervene in February 2022.

…

But privately, US diplomats knew that this move would be seen as an existential threat by Moscow, and could provoke Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

Many believe Russia’s coup in Crimea was in direct response to US involvement in the toppling of the Ukrainian government. If you doubt our involvement, read the transcript of the leaked phone call between Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt.

Now Hillary is calling for President Putin’s aides to stop him. What kind of response do you think that would bring from Mother Russia? And who do you think would follow Putin – someone who loves the US and Europe? Common sense tells us she is leading us to World War III if Putin is assassinated. The US would be blamed.

#1 @DavidSacks talks about Donald Trump’s criticism of Victoria Nuland’s involvement in the ousting of Ukraine’s democratically elected government in 2014: “Nuland is the Fauci of this situation. In the same way that Fauci was supposed to be protecting us from viruses, and then… https://t.co/a8ZPQqi6jj pic.twitter.com/tmwOldu2Cu — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 25, 2023

“What we’re doing right now is pushing China and Russia together. This is very foolish.” –@DavidSacks, The Peace Maker pic.twitter.com/5a2Xtfv0Nq — ALL-IN TOK (@all_in_tok) February 25, 2023

