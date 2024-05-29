The DEI Seregation Crisis at Ithaca City School District

Legal Insurrection (LI) has pursued cases against DEI mandates and activities in schools because they put immutable characteristics over the law. LI usually concentrates on higher education, but the corrupt, anti-American ideology of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) has come to the Ithaca City School District (ICSD).

Legal Insurrection sent a letter to the school calling on it to desegregate an event planned for the end of this month. The event appears to be open only to students and staff “of color.”

The letter references the 70th Anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, 347 U.S. 483 (1954), which held, among other things, that segregation of students by race in public schools violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

They explained that “in light of this,” they are deeply troubled.

The Summit explicitly excludes white children in grades 6-12. Allies are not invited, which also refers to white students and staff.

DEI is communism, and our Constitution disallows it. The cancer of Marxism and injustice has infiltrated many PK-12 schools.

The letter also explains the law and states that segregation is illegal.

