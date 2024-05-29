The Jury Sent Questions to Corrupt Judge Merchan Twice

I didn’t think I could hate Manhattan and the justice system any more than I do, but the Trump trial has made that possible. It’s a stacked deck in favor of political operatives on behalf of the blooming idiot in the Oval Office.

Judge Juan Merchan presented the most unfair jury instructions on Wednesday morning before they headed into deliberations into former President Trump’s New York criminal trial.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. It’s one misdemeanor 34 times.

Trump described the jury instructions as “the most biased and unfair in judicial history.” He labeled the entire proceeding a “kangaroo court.”

Jurors are deliberating over the 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The Jury Sent In Two Notes To the Judge

The jury sent two notes to the judge, including a request to rehear his instructions on how to consider the evidence.

They also asked to rehear testimony from former American Media, Inc. CEO David Pecker and Michael Cohen. Merchan said the court was still looking to locate the requested testimony. He estimated it would take approximately 30 minutes to read back.

It’s unclear if the jury wants to hear the entirety of Merchan’s instructions again; the judge said they can decide Thursday morning.

The judge suggested bringing the jury back, telling them they were looking for the requested testimony, and asking if they needed all the instructions re-read.

Professor Jonathan Turley thinks there is early disagreement among jurors.

The request for instructions is particularly interesting. “I cannot imagine a need for the instruction unless there was an early disagreement in that room on the evidence and the standards. That could indicate at least one juror who is not convinced by either Steinglass or Blanche. Saying that this is a no brainer.”

Even CNN is shocked by all these instructions being read to the jury. They didn’t even get a copy. The lawyers weren’t allowed to discuss the instructions in their closing.

An attorney on CNN can’t believe how Judge Merchan handled jury instructions “The jury must be overwhelmed. To have all of these instructions read to them without them getting a copy… the lawyers were not able to discuss instructions in their closings… which I find bizarre” pic.twitter.com/dsiH6YNosK — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 29, 2024

“Mother Theresa could not beat these charges,” Donald Trump said.

Trump already knows he’s going to be found guilty based on the jury instructions. Crooked Merchan did everything in his power to deliver a guilty verdict to the Demonrats “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged.”

pic.twitter.com/VRU934Ifke — George (@BehizyTweets) May 29, 2024

Shannon is a disappointment:

Trump's attorney Alina Habba just corrected Fox's Shannon Bream pic.twitter.com/hGss1kH1x4 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 29, 2024

The corrupt judge split the jurors up which will make a conviction easier. As I said, Merchan is corrupt as Hell and is on a mission. he doesn’t care what anyone thinks or what the law is. Is there money at the end of this, funneled through his daughter?

To go further on this ABSURD instruction, the “Honorable Judge” is splitting the jury up into 3 groups of 4. One group will handle election fraud, one tax fraud, and the third falsification of business records. https://t.co/fMivHyw8r4 — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) May 29, 2024

