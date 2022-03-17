The Dignity Act Gives Amnesty to Millions Here Illegally

Republican Rep. Marie Salazar of Florida has promoted her bill, The Dignity Act, to allegedly give dignity to 10 – 20 million or so illegal aliens who poured into the country over the past five years by letting them remain.

She proposes the usual border security that is never implemented and increases penalties for illegal border crossers. The bill calls for the deportation of criminals. But then, it provides a 10-year program that allows people here illegally to stay. Meanwhile, they can work in the US and take jobs from citizens and legal residents.

It is what our corporations want — cheap labor.

Additionally, there is a five-year path to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens.

So-called Dreamers would get immediate legal status.

It’s a typical Democrat bill by a Republican congresswoman.

KEY FEATURES OF THE DIGNITY ACT

Creates immediate legal status and streamlined path for Dreamers.

Dignity Program (10 Years): Through the 10-year Dignity Program, undocumented immigrants will be provided a chance to work, earn legal status, pay restitution, and get right with the law. They must comply with all federal and state laws, pass a criminal background check, work or serve as a family caregiver, and pay taxes. They must contribute to the American Worker Fund to begin the program. The Dignity program provides work authorization and protection from removal proceedings as long as conditions are being met. Dignity participants will pay $10,000 in restitution during the 10 years of the program, must check in with DHS every 2 years, and must remain in good public standing.

The Redemption Program (+5 years): The Redemption Program is optional, and individuals must complete the 10-year Dignity Program to start the Redemption Program. It will offer a chance at redemption and to earn more permanent legal status. The 5-year Redemption Program requires that participants learn English and U.S. civics, and provides the opportunity for those seeking permanent legal status to contribute to their local community either through local volunteer work, national community service, or increased contributions into the American Worker Fund. It also opens up eligibility for existing pathways to citizenship, but would not be a special pathway. Individuals applying would go to the back of the line.

Enforcement through a functioning mandatory e-verify system and certification of a fully secure border will be completed before the Redemption Program can begin.

SHE INTERVIEWED WITH TUCKER

This interview with Florida Rep. Maria Salazar on Tucker last night is frustrating. She’s a Republican who supports border security but once illegals get in, she has their backs. She denies that but it is what she supports. Her views on the Russia-Ukraine war are confusing. See what you make of it.

Watch:

