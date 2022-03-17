Dr Fauci Fears Republican Control of Congress

Dr. Anthony Fauci is concerned that if Republicans control Congress, they will target him.

“It’s Benghazi hearings all over again,” Fauci said, according to the Washington Post. “They’ll try to beat me up in public, and there’ll be nothing there,” he said. “But it will distract me from doing my job, the way it’s doing right now.”

Republican Sen. Rand Paul, who has been a vociferous critic of Fauci, proposed an amendment to nix the NIAID director position, but that proposal did not clear the Senate health panel on Tuesday, according to the Post.

It is also true that they might find something. Emails obtained through FOIA show he has consistently lied about the origins of COVID-19 and treatments, here, here, and here. He was also behind at least one misleading article in The Lancet.

