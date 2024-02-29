Putin’s Chilling Message During His State of the Union – Full Speech

As Sentinel reported, Putin’s State of the Union was going to respond to Macron’s threats with his own threats – he would strike the West on their territory. That’s what he did today. The Kremlin responded to Macron as expected: Putin is threatening nuclear war on Western lands. Putin undoubtedly read the New York Times article admitting our significant role in the Maidan Revolution and our continued presence in Ukraine with twelve secret spy bases.

This is all while our borders are wide open, and Russians and people from their allied countries pour into the United States. Does this make sense to anyone?

Macron said the EU might put troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Russian president. Putin warned on Thursday that Western military intervention against them in Ukraine could result in nuclear escalation.

Putin said that Western nations are “selecting targets for striking our territory, and selecting the most efficient targets as they think about striking assets and talking about the possibility of setting a native contingent to Ukraine.”

“We remember the fate of those who sent their troop contingents to the territory of our country,” Putin said, referencing others who tried to invade Russia. “Now, the consequences for the potential invaders will be far more tragic.”

THREATENS TO STRIKE THE WEST

“We also have the weapons that can strike targets on their territory, and what they are now suggesting and scaring the world with, all that raises the real threat of a nuclear conflict that will mean the destruction of our civilization,” the Russian dictator continued.

Macron said on Monday that Ukraine’s allies would “do everything needed, so Russia cannot win the war,” stressing that “nothing can be ruled out” and that European leaders had reached no consensus to “send in an official, endorsed manner troops on the ground.”

I doubt Macron was serious about troops on the ground, but who knows? Putin wants the West to know what the repercussions will be.

France has formed a coalition to send long-range weapons to Ukraine and F-16s. Reports out of Russia say Putin is infuriated.

PUTIN SAYS THE WEST WANTS TO DESTROY RUSSIA

Putin said the West wants to destroy Russia like it did Ukraine and other nations, turning Russia into a failed state.

”The West, which has colonial habits and is used to igniting national conflicts all over the world, has intentions that go beyond stalling our development,” the Russian leader told the Federal Assembly, a gathering of leading Russian officials and public figures.

”In place of Russia, they want a dependent, withering, dying space where they can do whatever they want,” he added.

According to Putin, the Russian people and their national unity protect the nation in the face of foreign threats. Meanwhile, the government has the job of protecting institutions at the foundation of national sovereignty.

”We will not allow anyone to interfere in our domestic affairs,” the president vowed.

He said if nuclear war starts, “That means the end of civilization. Don’t they realize that?”

MUCH OF THE SPEECH EMPHASIZED ECONOMIC ISSUES

Putin also noted that BRICS accounts for nearly 37% of the world’s GDP, and the West only accounts for 27%.

Putin claims the economy grew more than the average global economy. As far as Europe is concerned, Russia has grown faster. [So much for sanctions?] Russia is the largest economy in Europe and five in the world for purchasing power. It’s more technological and, therefore, more sustainable.

Putin said hundreds of factories are opening in Russia. He spoke in support of green technology.

He also promoted traditional values and having children. He said values in the West are being destroyed along with their declining birth rates.

This is his full speech:

Putin Addresses the Russian Parliament Vladimir Putin will deliver his annual address to the Russian parliament, during which he will set goals for the next six years. https://t.co/osMEtXUme3 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) February 29, 2024

Video via Russian-tied Sputnik.

