The FBI Is the Secret Police Force You Thought It Was

“The FBI is every bit the secret police force you thought it was,” Tucker says in the clip below, and there is definitive proof. Employees who exhibited conservative views were purged. Whistleblowers provided FBI memos proving it.

Last week, the whistleblower advocacy firm Empower Oversight sent a letter and documents to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz concerning an employee whose security clearance was revoked after he attended the January 6 protest. The FBI sent a bizarre questionnaire to the employee’s co-workers, and they did a lot more. They asked if the employee was anti-vax, believed in the Second Amendment, and supported Donald Trump.

They appeared to be looking for political heresy.

THE FBI’S SECRET POLICING

FBI officials conducting a top-secret security clearance review for a longtime employee asked witnesses whether that employee was known to support former President Donald Trump, if he had expressed concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, or had attended a Second Amendment rally, according to internal memos that prompted a complaint to the Justice Department’s internal watchdog alleging political bias inside the bureau.

The employee’s security clearance was revoked months after the interviews, which confirmed his support for Trump and gun rights and his concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the documents obtained by Just the News.

An FBI agent went to the J6 rally, listened to Donald Trump’s speech, and stood outside the Capitol. He did not go inside or do anything wrong. He self-reported and was suspended a year later. Several others were also suspended for just attending. They lost their security clearance. You are deemed disloyal to the United States when you lose security clearance.

From there, FBI officials who questioned the vaccine or expressed conservative views were purged.

One man didn’t get vaxxed, which was one factor in suspension. Support for the Second Amendment appears to be a reason to purge.

The FBI asked co-workers about the employees’ beliefs, forcing them to inform on the employee.

This was a secret process that kept this information from the victims.

Read the memos here: FBiSecCLearanceMemosTrumpQuestions.pdf

Tucker discusses it with Tristan Leavitt, President of Empower Oversight:

New whistleblower documents show the FBI is every bit the politicized secret police force you feared it was. pic.twitter.com/hFEUvjrNSL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 11, 2024

INFORMERS AT THE FBI

These documents look like evidence of the FBI investigating employees’ political beliefs. “Instead of limiting its investigation to legitimate issues,” as Empower president Tristan Leavitt wrote, the Security Division “acted as if support for President Trump, objecting to COVID-19 vaccinations, or lawfully attending a protest was the equivalent of being a member of Al Qaeda.”

The Supreme Court has long held that these organizations cannot have orthodox in politics. By questioning co-workers, they are also producing informers. It’s wrong.

Related