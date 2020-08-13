The Five scolds Judge Jeanine for saying she feels Joe won’t be on the ticket

Judge Jeanine Pirro said on The Five Wednesday that she feels Joe Biden won’t be on the ticket in November. She was politely rebuked by Bret Baier. Jesse Waters said they certainly hope nothing happens to Joe Biden. Dana Perino didn’t like the judge’s comment as demonstrated in an exasperated sigh and a comment.

Jesse Watters asked Pirro, “I think half the Democrats polled don’t even believe Joe Biden is going to finish the first term if he’s elected. What does that tell you about Harris as a pick for vice president?”

“Well, I have a lot of thoughts,” Pirro said, going a step further than the question suggested. “The first thought I have is for some reason I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket. I have a sense that something is going to happen before the election and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make four years.”

Fox host Dana Perino said, “Oh man” as Pirro finished her thought.

Baier said later, “Let me say I respect Judge Jeanine’s opinions and her fiery passions about things. Last night was the last Democratic primary, Connecticut, where 60 delegates went to Joe Biden. So he is going to be the nominee and next week we will see the official nomination. You’re saying he doesn’t make it all the way. The bumper stickers are already printed. It is Biden-Harris. He is going to be the nominee next week.”

He went on to discuss the ‘liberalness’ of the two Democrats, which is actually leftism.

“I just want to say something,” Pirro said, clarifying her statement. “Look, I wish him all good health, that’s not what I’m talking about. He’s got the numbers, but things are so crazy right now, I don’t know what’s happening in the Democrat Party and that’s all I’m saying. I hope he lives forever, that’s not my point. I know he’s got the numbers.”

Pirro clarified that she’s not talking about his health, but what was she talking about then? Oh, I know, his health! He is and will be the nominee unless his deterioration worsens. She could be suggesting the Democrats will find a reason to drop him at the last minute, but it’s too late for that. They’ve decided to keep him in his basement and that seems to be a winning tactic. If he died, God-forbid, they’d prop him up like El Cid and parade him around anyway.

