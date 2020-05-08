The Flynn Affair and the Dreyfus Affair: Looking Forward in History

With a little wisdom and intuition we can look forward in history to see how future generations will be comparing America’s Flynn Affair to France’s Dreyfus Affair, 126 years ago. Lieutenant General Michael Flynn and Captain Alfred Dreyfus will be forever recorded in history as the victims of ruthless Deep State tyrants who changed the very identity of their nations, redefined their nation’s sense of social justice, social structure, and government.

In a court filing yesterday the DOJ dropped its case against Flynn, stating their interview with Flynn was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

As in the Dreyfus Affair, the prosecutors themselves were the treacherous villains. In the Flynn Affair Deep State traitors attempted to overthrown a lawfully elected United States president and his administration.

The filing yesterday noted that the crime of issuing false statements to the FBI, required such statements “to be not simply false, but ‘materially’ false with respect to a matter under investigation,” and that at this time the government “is not persuaded that the January 24, 2017 interview was conducted with a legitimate investigative basis and therefore does not believe Mr. Flynn’s statements were material even if untrue.”

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn had vast Intelligence experience, both with the military and with the civilian government. In 2014, Flynn was fired by President Barack Obama essentially for telling the truth before a Congressional committee and exposing the Obama lie that the Taliban was beaten and on the run. Flynn retired from the military and opened his own consulting firm, Flynn Intelligence Group, with his son, Michael G. Flynn as a top aide. But the Deep State was not through with Flynn, and when President-elect Donald Trump named him as his National Security Advisor, the Obama DOJ and FBI conspired to destroy him and use him to bring down President Trump.

On January 24, 2017, just four days into the new administration, a pair of FBI agents set up a casual meeting with Flynn – a cordial welcoming him to the White House staff to introduce themselves to the incoming national security advisor. Contrary to White House protocol, FBI Director James Comey circumvented White House counsel by arranging the interview directly with Flynn. Comey was relying on the confusion of the presidential transition team to catch the White House unaware. In relating his duplicity to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, in an interview December 17, 2018, Comey said, “I sent them, something I probably wouldn’t have done or maybe gotten away with in a more… organized administration.”

Comey continued, “If the FBI wanted to send agents into the White House itself to interview a senior official, you would work through the White House counsel, and there would be discussions and approvals of who would be there.” Comey seemed to be boasting of his shrewd instincts and clever tactics when he added, “I thought: ‘It’s early enough, let’s just send a couple guys over.’”

The “couple of guys” Comey sent on that White House visit told Flynn they would like to discuss his communications with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak regarding the limiting of Russian government retaliation for sanctions the U.S. imposed under the Obama administration. Flynn did not know that the FBI had, in fact, electronically surveilled or “wiretapped” those discussions. The agents were looking for any inconsistencies in Flynn’s account of those discussions.

On April 29, 2020, internal FBI documents were unsealed revealing that prior to the “informal” January 24, 2017, White House meeting with Flynn, top bureau administrators conferred on their ambitious endgame. At least one official openly questioned: “What’s our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

The interviewing agents concluded the meeting with Flynn and reported that nothing Flynn told them indicated he was lying. But Comey’s FBI and Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel said in a court filing that they had lost the initial FBI 302 – the agents’ original notes from the Flynn interview, and they proceeded to prosecute Flynn for issuing false statements to the FBI – to the “couple of guys” who visited him at the White House. Flynn was coerced into pleading guilty by threatening to bring federal charges against his son – a young man just starting a family. His wife had recently had a baby.

The cost to Flynn in litigation and lawyers’ fees was the loss of his house and millions of dollars in personal debt.

Similarly, Captain Alfred Dreyfus in 1894 was falsely accused and a court martial found him guilty of treason. Perhaps his real crime was being a Jew in antisemitic France. Dreyfus was found guilty based on the tenuous evidenced of a handwriting comparison on scraps of paper (the bordereau) and a letter addressed to a German military attaché in Paris promising to furnish secret documents. In 1896, evidence was discovered that a Major Ferdinand Walsin Esterhazy was the real traitor, but the authorities suppressed the evidence. Mathieu Dreyfus, Alfred’s brother discovered exculpatory evidence, and public outcry resulted in a second military trial. But in 1899, the second military court found Dreyfus guilty. Emile Zola’s famous article “J’accuse” accused the authorities of framing Dreyfus. Zola was found guilty of libel and sentenced to prison but escaped to England. The public outcry was such that French President Loubet pardoned Dreyfus, but only after Dreyfus was broken in body and spirit by the harsh treatment he received at the infamous Devil’s Island prison.

Both the Flynn Affair and the Dreyfus Affair exposed the deep corruption that will forever stain the history of the Washington establishment and France’s Third Republic.

Still, some good may result from exposing this tyranny. Hopefully the FBI will be disbanded, the FISA Court stripped of its autonomy and strictly regulated, the IRS declawed and defanged, entrenched bureaucrats subject to firing for malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance, and the Intelligence Agencies swept clean of schemers and traitors.

History will record the Flynn Affair as one of many factors that changed the fabric of our national identity. As for France, even their national motto: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity” is flawed. They fail to understand, as many Americans are just beginning to understand, that Equality and Freedom are not only mutually exclusive, they present a confusing choice.

As we begin the Twenty-first Century, Americans are learning that the powerful, oppressive, centralized government in Washington may, indeed, be very capable of bestowing equality on its subjects. But Americans still insist on being free to succeed, free to fail, and free to confront, challenge, and rise against tyrants, foreign or right here at home.