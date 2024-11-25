Trump’s Upcoming Executive Orders Could Remove Transgenders from the Military

Trump is reportedly planning an executive order that would lead to the removal of all transgender members of the US military, defense sources say. That isn’t confirmed.

However, Trump is preparing on Day One to overturn specific policies put in place by Biden, with plans to end travel reimbursement for military members seeking abortion care and to restrict transgender service members’ access to gender-affirming care, two people familiar with the plans said.

The Trump transition team is considering a draft executive order that establishes a “warrior board” of retired senior military personnel with the power to review three- and four-star officers and to recommend removals of any deemed unfit for leadership.

If they don’t have the “requisite leadership qualities,” they will be gone. Woke generals will likely be gone. All the DEI trainers will be gone.

Remember General Mackenzie, who said the Taliban were good business partners? He needs to go.

Mackenzie actually said he is using the Taliban as a tool to protect us as much as possible. Is he kidding? They are terrorists! He’s sharing intel with them! He never moved out the perimeter and allowed the terrorists to remain right outside the airport.

The General said he was relying on the Taliban to protect them.

The Board

As commander in chief, Trump can fire any officer at will, but an outside board whose members he appoints would bypass the Pentagon’s regular promotion system, signaling across the military that he intends to purge several generals and admirals.

The draft order says it aims to establish a review that focuses “on leadership capability, strategic readiness, and commitment to military excellence.”

The warrior board would consist of retired generals and noncommissioned officers who would send their recommendations to the president. Those identified for removal would be retired at their current rank within 30 days.

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman, said he has “a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver.”

The establishment of the board would be in line with Trump’s calls for purging what he views as failed generals, including those involved in the chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The president-elect previewed the move during a campaign event in October, telling an audience that he would create a task force to monitor the “woke generals” and get rid of diversity training in the military.

We can’t have generals who fail without repercussions.

