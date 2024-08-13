White House Threatens Trump-Musk an Hour Before The Talk

The White House threatened the Trump-Musk conversation. An hour before the conversation on X, KJP indicated they were targeting them, but she wouldn’t say how.

Coincidentally, there was a DDOS attack to delay the conversation for 45 minutes.

We have already discussed the EU threatening Elon Musk for talking with Donald Trump, suggesting that they will lie.

The White House is working on doing something about X, but they can’t speak aloud about how they are working on targeting Trump and Musk.

You should know that Kamala Harris was offered the same opportunity and declined.

