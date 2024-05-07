The IDF Begins Operations in Rafah

After warning civilians to leave, Israeli forces have begun to target areas in Rafah today. The IDF dropped leaflets in target areas, telling people to leave.

“The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza,” the Israeli Defense Forces wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/bmZgoNKXMB — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 6, 2024

The US warned Israel that they would not support an attack in Rafah. The pressure has been on Israel to come to an agreement on a cease-fire, but not Hamas, a terror organization. Hamas’s people are the ones who are suffering, and they don’t seem to care at all.

