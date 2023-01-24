The Lancet, Once a Top Journal, Calls for Animal Equity

The Lancet, once a prominent medical journal, is encouraging “ecological equity.” In other words, animals and humans are equal, and we all should become vegans. Wealthy nations must also decolonize.

The medical journal, now known as a joke, argues that ecological equity means we must completely change our relationship with animals. The Lancet says this will benefit both human and animal health. The science behind it is missing. There is none. It has a name though – ONE HEALTH.

The once-prestigious UK Lancet medical journal urges a “revolutionary shift of perspective” away from human-centered health care in favor of “ecological equity” attributing equal value to all life.

In its advocacy for “One Health,” the Lancet proposes an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems,” asserting that “the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment (including ecosystems) are closely linked and inter-dependent.”

The traditional approach to health care takes “a purely anthropocentric view — that the human being is the centre of medical attention and concern,” the Lancet declares, whereas One Health “places us in an interconnected and interdependent relationship with non-human animals.

They are corrupt and politicized. In the same issue Breitbart references, they write:

One huge concern is the risk of worsening inequalities as One Health networks are largely situated and resourced in high-income countries…

Decolonisation requires listening to what countries say and what their needs are. As the global economic crisis continues (The World Bank forecasts a sharp downturn in growth and soaring debt that will hit developing countries the hardest), One Health needs to be implemented sensitively.

It’s a call for redistribution of wealth from any country that has money left.

In an article from The American Council on Science and Health in March 2019, titled “The Lancet Has Gotten Really Weird,” they made a note of a few examples of the non-scientific drivel turning it into a laughing stock:

“…in 2017 when the editor-in-chief of The Lancet praised Karl Marx in a bizarre editorial. The piece made multiple dubious claims, such as, “Medicine and Marxism have entangled, intimate, and respectable histories.” The 100 million (or so) graves of the victims of communism beg to differ.

Then, in 2018, The Lancet went on an ideological bender against alcohol. First, it hyped a study that purportedly showed that every additional glass of alcohol above roughly 5 per week decreases a person’s life expectancy by 15 to 30 minutes. Think about that for a minute. Many people around the world have a nightly glass of wine with dinner. In The Lancet’s opinion, that’s precisely two too many, and anyone who does that is slowly killing themselves.

This year, the weirdness continued. A paper in The Lancet argued that certain food experts should be banned from food policy discussions. (Of course, the experts that should be banned are any that are associated with industry, because industry = bad.) And then, The Lancet slandered surgeons, using shady statistics to blame them for killing millions of people every year. The study was so bad that our typically calm, cool, and collected Dr. Charles Dinerstein worried that his head would explode.

The Lancet claims one health will lead to improved global health security – without any evidence. As Steve Kirsch writes, The Lancet is nothing more than a propaganda journal.

And now this. Humans are no more important than any farm animal:

The failures of the COVID-19 pandemic brought many realisations—a glaring need to strengthen #OneHealth being one of them. An Editorial for a new Lancet Series makes this week’s cover. Find out more in our latest issue: https://t.co/0v5YJe0ZuG pic.twitter.com/lrBkfzqtub — The Lancet (@TheLancet) January 20, 2023

