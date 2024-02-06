Democrats Completely Melt Down Over Tucker’s Putin Interview

The Left has gone insane over Tucker Carlson’s interview with Russian President Putin. It’s not a big deal, and Tucker will interview anyone. However, the Left has prohibited American from hearing anything Putin has to say. Erin Burnett’s vicious diatribe is a good example of what Democrats are saying.

“Putin is trying to court the MAGA GOP in the United States,” Burnett began. “In fact, one of the leaders of the MAGA GOP is in Moscow tonight. It’s the man you see here with the MAGA leader Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, possibly there in Moscow to interview Putin. Definitely there as a Putin-supporting celebrity.

“Just listen to how Russian state media is breathlessly celebrating his visit. Burnett played a clip of his movements.

“But look at them talking about him like a celebrity. Everything he does on camera is breathlessly repeated. Now, it is unclear if an interview between Putin and Carlson will take place, but if it does, it gives Putin a chance to sit down with a big supporter.

She played a clip out of context with Tucker talking about Putin.

“I’ll actually always remember watching that clip. I was standing in Ukraine 48 hours before the war began there. Well, Carlson then stood by Putin consistently all the way through, and that is why he can go to Moscow now without any fear of being summarily imprisoned.

“He’s a hero. This was Putin’s mouthpiece in the United States. Somebody who had turned a blind eye to the atrocities committed by Putin because they were happening far away. Once vibrant towns turned to ruins, mass graves with dozens of bodies in the Kiev suburbs, a theater full of innocent women and children sheltering, bombed, despite the giant word “children” written on the roof when 200,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or injured. And tonight Putin is trying to seize on the fact that Zelensky’s military appears to be in turmoil capitalizing on a moment of intense American political dysfunction and intensifying.”

WOW, vicious assault on Tucker for interviewing Putin and on Donald Trump and supporters. It’s very one-sided. All Tucker has done so far is interview the Russian President, who allowed it because Tucker tried to look at the war with some measure of independent thought.

Chill! It’s just an interview.

As we reported, Bill Kristol and other leftists want the administration to ban Tucker from returning to the United States over an interview. So, who are the dictators?

COMPLETE MELTDOWN: In case you missed this last night, struggling with the ratings @CNN anchor Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) viciously attacked Tucker Carlson for daring to travel to Moscow to interview Vladimir Putin. WATCH! pic.twitter.com/jTErPtCqJx — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 6, 2024

