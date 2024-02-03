The List of Migrant Crimes in New York City

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis addressed the migrants pouring into New York City who are given housing, food, education, laundry service, and anything they desire by Mayor Adams. The recent beating of two police officers by as many as 14 people here illegally was in Mrs. Malliotakis’s city. The police have caught six perpetrators but will likely not be able to catch more than eight.

She called the head of ICE before the hearing and said they are not all innocent asylum seekers and listed the types of crimes committed by illegal aliens.

A woman slapped a police officer in the face

Another bit off a police officer’s finger after a DUI bust

Another killed a person at Rikers in a shelter taxpayer’s fund

One migrant stabbed his girlfriend in a possible love triangle

This could end tomorrow, she said, if Biden would reverse his executive orders and if the Mayor would stop misinterpreting the city’s shelter laws that are only intended for New Yorkers.

Rep. Malliotakis said an immigrant in her district, a real asylum case, politically persecuted in her country, has worked since 2017 and contributes to the community. Her case was pushed to the back of the line to let drug dealers’ cases be heard. According to ICE, they’re given priority.

It’s not fair to the people who come the right way. Dealers make millions of dollars weekly. That’s what is happening.

Malliotakis is primarily worried about terrorists and noted that we don’t know how many have come in. She mentioned 9/11 and was particularly worried about the 1.8 million plus gotaways.

The Northern Border Is a Problem Also, Watch:

Related