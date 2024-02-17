The Most Dangerous Animal in the World Is .1 Inch

The tiny 3 mm or .11 Inch mosquito, tinier than the tsetse fly, is the most dangerous animal in the world. That is because of the number of deaths it causes each year. The various pathogens that several species of mosquitoes (of more than 3,000 in the world) carry to humans make it the deadliest.

The irritating insects—primarily those from the genera Aedes, Anopheles, and Culex—are the primary vectors of diseases like malaria, Chikungunya, encephalitis, elephantiasis, yellow fever, dengue fever, West Nile virus, and the Zika virus. The tiny mosquito is the most dangerous animal in the world, claiming 780,000 lives annually.

As the World Health Organization states, more than half of the human population is currently at risk from mosquito-borne diseases. Given that the pests are attracted to our body temperatures and the CO2 we exhale, our best tools to prevent infection are in the use of insect repellents high in DEET and picaridin.

I spray my property for those little demons and ticks.

NO. 2 Is A Surprise

What is the second most dangerous? The Human being. They cause 540,000 deaths annually in various ways, such as homicides, accidents, and conflicts.

These statistics underscore the tragic consequences of violence, negligence, and war, highlighting the urgent need for peace, safety, and conflict resolution.

We’ve been killing each other for 10,000 years, with the total deaths from war alone estimated at between 150 million and 1 billion.

Weapons and gain-of-function superbugs could kill us all.

DON’T TOUCH THE GYMPIE GYMPIE

Related