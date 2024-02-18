This Is How It Ends: “The West Will Become Third World”

Of course, the globalists are replacing us – it’s in writing.

A 2001 UN document called for 600 million immigrants to the United States. Under this plan, the USA would become a UN-style State with 775 Million Americans. It was called a replacement migration plan.

The UN Marxists state in the document that mass migration to the West is needed for governments to maintain “many established economic, social and political policies and programs.”

When Hillary Clinton was running for the presidency, she told a group of Wall Street donors behind closed doors that the US could easily accommodate 300 million more people.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the conclusion to a week-long targeted enforcement operation that resulted in the apprehension of over 125 at-large aliens across the state of California, where sanctuary policies have largely prohibited the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of criminal aliens. This is your new neighbor.

The UN report said that under the most extreme scenario, “It would be necessary to have 593 million immigrants from 1995 to 2050, an average of 10.8 million per year.”

“By 2050, out of a United States total population of 1.1 billion, 775 million, or 73 percent, would be post 1995 immigrants or their descendants,” adds the report.

The UN had a similar plan for the EU. The EU recently agreed in writing to take 75 million migrants onto the continent.

The US is now funding immigration for everyone in the world. What do you think is happening — if this is not replacement migration? We know that the UN is one of the NGOs moving illegals into the US, and the US heavily funds them.

OBJECTIVE 17

The UN plan is to institute a Rabat six-part plan. In the plan, they tell the media they have to promote the migrants as a “moral and social responsibility.” But don’t worry; they expect the media to self-regulate and hope they don’t have to enforce it. It’s all in ‘Objective 17″.

“In its Objective 17, the Global Compact commits States and other stakeholders to promote quality reporting by media outlets of migration-related issues and terminology, to investing in ethical reporting standards and advertising, and to stopping allocation of public funding or material support to media outlets that systematically promote intolerance, xenophobia, racism and other forms of discrimination against migrants. These are crucial points we all need to build on.”

This is already happening in the media and social media.

The Pandemic “Treaty” the Oval Office resident plans to sign contains a censorship clause.

The speaker, Sue Payne, is a radio host and political activist (Eight year old video, but very current).

More and more the globalist’s planned destruction of Western European culture is being revealed. They hate democracy ad it’s freedoms. They want weak, compliant, manipulable people who will docilly serve their whims.

