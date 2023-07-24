The New Authoritarians and the Return of the Segregationists

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley warns of “The New Authoritarians,” who call for Biden to ignore the Supreme Court when he disagrees.

Americans don’t want affirmative action. Polls show that. Nevertheless, academics, part of the class of elites doing so much damage to this country, will impose their will on Americans.

Professors who disagree with the Court’s decision on affirmative action and other decisions unpopular with totalitarians say it’s “not a normal court.”

As Turley asserts, it is the exact argument segregationists used.

Turley writes on his blog: It is precisely what segregationists such as Sen. James Eastland (D-Miss.) argued, that “all the people of the South are in favor of segregation. And Supreme Court or no Supreme Court, we are going to maintain segregated schools.”

Ironically, Eastland was a friend of Joe Biden’s and helped usher him into the Senate.

The professors cited by Turley, Tushnet, and Belkin, cite with approval Biden’s declaration that this is “not a normal Supreme Court.” Biden’s view of normalcy appears to be a court that agrees with his fluid view of constitutional law, by which he can forgive roughly half of a trillion dollars in loans or impose a national eviction moratorium without a vote of Congress.

They’re baaack. The illogical authoritarians have returned to control us, forcing their “not normal” views on Americans.

Turley’s article begins:

“I shall resist any illegal federal court order.”

When “the Court’s interpretation of the Constitution is egregiously wrong,” the president should refuse to follow it.

Those two statements were made roughly 60 years apart. The first is from segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace (D). The second was made by two liberal professors this month.

In one of the most chilling developments in our history, the left has come to embrace the authoritarian language and logic of segregationists in calling for defiance and radical measures against the Supreme Court.

In a recent open letter, Harvard law professor Mark Tushnet and San Francisco State University political scientist Aaron Belkin called upon President Joe Biden to defy rulings of the Supreme Court that he considers “mistaken” in the name of “popular constitutionalism.” Thus, in light of the court’s bar on the use of race in college admissions, they argue that Biden should just continue to follow his own constitutional interpretation.

The new authoritarians are no different from the seregationists only they have more power and money, and extend their control over every area of our lives. Americans used to know they were wrong for America.

