The North Face will stop FB ads over Trump

The hard left launched a boycott against Facebook and will keep it up until they censor President Trump’s allegedly hateful ads. [If you don’t agree with them, you’re hateful.]

A major company, The North Face, is refusing to put ads on Facebook as long as President Trump is posting ads they think are hateful without censorship by Facebook.

The North Face on Friday said it would no longer be publishing advertisements on Facebook amid backlash over the social media giant’s policies.

The announcement came after groups in the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, launched Wednesday, including Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, Sleeping Giants, Color Of Change, Free Press and Common Sense, called on large advertisers to cut ties with Facebook.

Every single one of those organizations is very far left and they use Stalinist tactics to get their way.

“It is clear that Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, are no longer simply negligent, but in fact, complacent in the spread of misinformation, despite the irreversible damage to our democracy. Such actions will upend the integrity of our elections as we head into 2020,” NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

OPINION

If the President shares a joke, they call it misinformation. Biden can lie non-stop and no one expresses any concern.

Their intent is to ban Trump ads. They don’t want him to have an avenue by which to reach Americans.

The hate is actually coming from the left. The hate and lies from Democrat politicians and their media is 24/7. They will do everything in their power to stop President Trump from winning re-election.

They will win by any means necessary.

CORRUPTION OF THE LEFT

The power and wealth of the left are alarming.