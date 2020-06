If you have an iPhone and updated since May, you have the COVID-19 infection status. State health officials will likely track you soon, as soon as the contact tracing becomes more refined.

Go to your ‘privacy’ tab under settings and click the health app. All the COV settings are there. Check it out.

This comes courtesy Apple’s iOS operating system for iPhone, iOS13.5.

Click ‘privacy, then ‘health,’ and then you will see this: