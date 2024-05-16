The Old Man with the Bad Memory Is Hiding His Interview Tape

If you remember, Joe Biden was allowed to skate on his document crimes because he was too old and couldn’t remember anything, so he couldn’t properly assist in his own defense. We are so lucky because Democrats believe he can still be president of the United States. It is reasonable to insist on the interview tapes that brought prosecutor Robert Hur to that conclusion.

Americans, not just GOP, want to know how demented or corrupt he sounds or not.

Biden claimed executive privilege and won’t release them. There is a transcript of the interview that may or may not be edited. Why block the audio?

“The absence of a legitimate need for the audio recordings lays bare your likely goal — to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes,” White House counsel Ed Siskel said.

“Demanding such sensitive and constitutionally protected law enforcement materials from the Executive Branch because you want to manipulate them for potential political gain is inappropriate,” Siskel added.

Executive privilege covers Biden for embarrassing political tapes, but not Donald Trump for private conversations with his aides?

THAT’S FREAKING INTERESTING!

Hur said Biden was confused and having memory issues. That’s not important enough information for the American people to hear out of his own mouth? Only the GOP wants it?

Why will the release of the tapes harm him? An inquiring reporter would like to know.

What’s the problem? Reminding us of his senility or the corruption they were investigating? Is he afraid of the ads playing the audio before the election? Donald Trump is fair game, but he is under Mafia-like protection.

The audio would be nice to have before people vote.

It’s a communist clown show.

