The Pandemic of Excess Sudden Deaths

Public health officials are reluctant to investigate any possible connection between the vaccines or boosters to the new exploding problem of excess sudden deaths. As a result, they downplay it, ignore it, lie by omission or outright lie to manipulate the public. It needs to become priority number one for these officials.

Too many young people, including athletes in top condition, are dying.

Australia has seen a 17% increase in heart attacks in 2022. Heart attacks have been on the increase over the past two years. Explanations range from lockdowns and climate change to COVID heart.

Tyler Durden writes at Zero Hedge that “multiple studies now show a direct relationship between vaccine status and Myocarditis, specifically in young people, and Big Pharma and governments’ attempts to suppress such information are failing.

We don’t have long-term studies, and it could take months or years for the disorders to become known if related to developing auto-immune disorders. We need to know if it’s related to auto-immune disorders.

The studies also fail in that they don’t include unvaccinated people.

As for COVID Heart, it doesn’t exist. Drs. Vinay Prasad, John Mandrola, and Andrew Foy say studies show that there is no such thing as “covid heart,” a false concept spread by the mainstream media at the onset of the pandemic. “People recovering from Covid-19 have no special reason to worry about their hearts.”

A massive spike in excess deaths in the UK is sparking calls for an “urgent investigation.” The NHS socialist system and long waits are blamed for nearly 3,000 more Brits than usual dying each week.

In seven days to January 13, 17,381 deaths were registered in England and Wales. This is the highest number of excess deaths since the UK’s second Covid wave.

The socialist system might be partly to blame, but wouldn’t an investigation be a better judge?

They’ve had excess baby deaths in Scotland and are investigating, but they will not consider the vaccine’s adverse effects in their probe.

Drs. Prasad and Mandrola are avid supporters of the vaccine – for some people. In an article at The Free Press, “The Epidemic of #Died Suddenly”, they bring up some areas of concern. They address the lack of trust engendered by federal officials and call for a more honest and transparent sharing of information with the public.

IGNORING TRUTH

The Risk to Youth And The Problem of Boosters

The doctors say health officials were dismissive of vaccine-related myocarditis.

“Some experts cited studies that showed that the risk was very low—in the range of 1 in 100,000 vaccinated people. Such estimates were true, but hid a critical nuance: Post-vaccine myocarditis occurs at much higher frequencies—estimates are up to 30 times higher—in healthy young males. The difference in incidence of myocarditis for this population is crucial, especially given that young people have the lowest risk for serious complications from the virus itself.”

[Lying by omission]

“When the evidence emerged that myocarditis in young males was linked to the mRNA vaccines, the Biden administration denied it: We have not seen a signal and we’ve actually looked intentionally for the signal in the over 200 million doses we’ve given,” Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, said last April. This was despite the fact that it had been reported by researchers in Israel two months earlier,” the doctors point out.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla repeated the exact same lie at the World Economic Forum during a canned interview.

[Outright lying]

The risk of developing myocarditis rises after the second dose of vaccine, and Moderna is implicated more often than Pfizer.

Several countries, including Sweden, Denmark, and the UK, have limited boosters to older recipients – over 30 or over 50.

The FDA authorized Pfizer to do a study but they didn’t release the findings.

It’s unconscionable in light of recent studies, as Drs. Prasad and Mandrola point out.

“[A] study from Thailand, which reported one case of myocarditis and seven cases of cardiac enzyme elevations in 300 adolescents who received two mRNA vaccinations.

“Two additional studies published in the past few months have raised concerns about the connection between the mRNA vaccines and myocarditis. A group at Harvard examined blood from children hospitalized for myocarditis after a Covid-19 vaccination and compared it to blood from healthy children without myocarditis who also had the vaccination. Their main finding was striking and unexpected: The children with myocarditis had dramatic elevations in the circulating Covid-19 spike protein generated by the vaccine. This suggests that prolonged exposure to the spike protein may be a causal factor in vaccine-caused myocarditis.

“The second study, from Germany, reported autopsy findings from 25 people who died unexpectedly within 20 days of receiving a Covid-19 vaccination. In four, acute myocarditis appeared to be the cause of death. Notably, the four affected persons were older adults. These results are not definitive, but the authors called for more detailed studies exploring the possibility of fatal adverse events from the vaccine.

The doctors say “making the connection between the vaccine, a case of heart inflammation, and a cardiac arrest is quite difficult.”

Looking at autopsies that Biden’s administration has rejected, would help.

The doctors also mention the potential blood clotting in lungs and stroke problems in people over 65 that are under investigation.

WHAT IS CAUSING EXCESS DEATHS?

“A recent op-ed in The Wall Street Journal asserted that there were many “excess deaths” —that is, more than the number normally expected—during 2020 and 2021 that were not attributable to Covid. These non-Covid deaths were strikingly high, 30 percent above expectations, the authors say, for those between the ages of 18 to 64. They attribute these deaths to the deadly effects of lockdown…”

“But we don’t know anything about how many of the heart-related deaths of the past two years can be attributed to vaccines, as opposed to the harms of lockdown or multiple other causes. To establish this would require painstaking statistical work.”

This is the work of economists and we need you now. Americans also need the unvarnished truth. We need public health officials to say they were wrong and they’re sorry. We definitely need an end to mandates, especially for the youth.

Even then, will you ever trust them again?

