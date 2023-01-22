Madness! Vaccines Can’t Be Considered in Infant Deaths

According to Herald Scotland, Scotland has seen an unusually high death rate among infants. Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) hired a retired neonatologist to conduct a review.

From September to March of this year, 39 infants died.

They won’t even consider vaccines as the problem in the spike in infant deaths. One reason is they say international evidence rules it out. Another reason is it might hurt the confidence in the vaccine.

FROM THE HERAL SCOTLAND

“The purpose of the review is to understand any contributing factors to the national increase in neonatal mortality.

“Any link to Covid vaccines has been ruled out on the basis of international evidence demonstrating their safety in pregnancy, but PHS confirmed that it had not checked the vaccination status of any of the mothers affected.

“It stressed that there was no public health basis to do and that such an analysis “whilst being uninformative for public health decision making, had the potential to be used to harm vaccine confidence.”

